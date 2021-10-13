With less than a month until election day in Leadville, volunteers with the Lake County Housing Coalition are canvassing for ballot measure 2A, an affordable housing initiative that would increase the city’s lodging tax by three percent.
“Ballot measure 2A is not the end-all-be-all in solving Leadville’s housing crisis,” said Krisiti Galarza, housing manager for Lake County Build a Generation, which houses the Lake County Housing Coalition (LCHC). “There is still plenty of work to be done. But this is an important first step that will support real progress over the next few years.”
As the issue currently stands, visitors to Lake County who stay at lodging establishments like hotels, motels and short-term rentals for 30 days or less pay a county-wide lodging tax of 1.92 percent, a fee that funds the Lake County Tourism Panel. Should measure 2A pass next month, lodging taxes within Leadville city limits would increase to 4.92 percent. County-wide implementation of the tax increase would require a state-issued mandate, so the initiative is focused within the city.
The preexisting 1.92 percent of the lodging tax would continue to fund the tourism panel’s work. The additional three percent of the tax would go towards a housing fund the City of Leadville hopes to use to address housing needs. Money from the fund could be used to administer deed restrictions, develop affordable housing or implement a gap fund program, which would financially support developers wishing to build affordable housing units in Leadville. According to a 2020 housing needs study prepared by Economic & Planning Systems, Inc., Lake County needs 907 affordable housing units to support the county’s workforce.
Galarza estimates that 2A will raise around $200,000 annually, although the ballot language says $300,000 to account for growth in the first year. Mayor Greg Labbe said those funds could be used in a number of ways, including an intergovernmental agreement with the Board of County Commissioners to hire a housing director, who would guide housing initiatives for both the city and county. Although that individual would be a county employee, the City of Leadville has agreed to share in the salary cost.
“This is not a political issue,” said Galarza, who added that support for 2A has been strong throughout Leadville. “The issue of affordable housing impacts us all equally. We can’t operate as a community without housing that supports our employees. These problems don’t go away. They just continue getting worse if we don’t act.”
According to Galarza, opponents of 2A are primarily concerned by the measure’s “tax increase” language. But the housing manager emphasized that only visitors of Lake County would pay the tax, local lodging owners are off the hook.
Others are worried that the tax increase would have a negative impact on tourism numbers. In response, Galaraza said that nothing will change about the current tax structure that supports the Lake County Tourism Panel. LCHC also reached out to 30 Colorado cities with a similar tax, like Crested Butte and Steamboat Springs, none of which reported a decrease in tourism.
Supporters of 2A, such as Golden Burro Cafe owners Dan and Marcee Lundeen, said the lack of affordable housing in Leadville has impacted their ability to hire. The Lundeens, along with several other business owners along Harrison Avenue, are displaying green “Yes on 2A” signs in their windows.
“We’ve tried to hire several people who just couldn’t find a place to live,” said Marcee Lundeen, whose husband, Dan, sees 2A as a preemptive response to the local housing crisis. “It seems we are becoming more like Vail or Aspen every day,” said Dan Lundeen. “I think it’s important to get 2A in place now so that future projects have the support.”
Voters looking for more information on measure 2A can find a sample ballot question at yesonleadville2a.com. Although still considered a lodging tax, measure 2A is referred to as an accommodation tax on this year’s ballot. Before election day on Nov. 2, volunteers with LCHC will continue canvassing, including two phone bank events on Oct. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.
