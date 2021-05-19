A team of Colorado Mountain College Leadville outdoor education and leadership students captured top honors with its best in class award for a 12-week light pollution project and collaboration with San Luis Valley Great Outdoors.
Now in its third year, the Wright Collegiate Challenge culminated with a virtual event on April 19. Ten teams from three Colorado colleges partnered with leading businesses and nonprofit organizations to address current-day challenges within the outdoor recreation industry.
Colorado Mountain College’s (CMC) team, dubbed Team Astraios (the Greek Titan god of the stars and planets), centered on one of San Luis Valley Great Outdoors’ (SLVGO) goals — to create the world’s largest dark-sky reserve right in the San Luis Valley. The dark-sky movement is a worldwide campaign focused on reducing light pollution.
CMC’s team, composed of Ruben Hansen, Christian Bueng, Maggie Patch, Colin Appleby, Grady Whitson and faculty advisor Liz Walker, analyzed existing dark-sky reserves in locations from Scotland to Utah and learned to measure and mitigate types of light pollution and how that light affects others. The students’ work will contribute to SLVGO’s efforts in garnering an official dark-sky reserve designation.
“The Wright Challenge has been a unique opportunity for us as students to help provide Colorado’s outdoor industry with sustainable growth and equitable access through complex problem solving and critical thinking,” said Appleby, an outdoor recreation leadership student at CMC. “This experience pushed us to work as a team in order to create an innovative solution for the modern world.”
“Colorado Mountain College has a long and extensive history of educating future outdoor industry leaders,” said CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser. “Our participation in the Wright Challenge makes a direct connection between our students and industry leaders such as SLVGO. I’m thrilled our team did so well with their dark-sky project and look forward to continued collaborations with the outdoor industry.”
The Wright Challenge students who receive awards receive prize packages from their participating challenge partners. CMC Leadville’s team members are also eligible for $1,000 scholarships to Western Colorado University’s outdoor MBA program.
“For these students, competing in the Wright Collegiate Challenge meant jumping into the deep end and figuring it out,” said Chuck Sullivan, the organization’s executive director. “These students got their hands dirty and innovated. In these outdoor industry entrepreneurs, we are seeing the industry’s next generation workforce. The future looks bright.”
“Our office is a proud partner in the Wright Collegiate Challenge,” said Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office Executive Director Nathan Fey. “One of our main areas of focus is advancing education and workforce development opportunities, and this challenge highlights the real work our academic partners dedicate toward shaping the skill sets of those entering into the outdoor recreation workforce.”
CMC offers certificates and degrees in a variety of outdoor study programs at its campuses in Leadville, Steamboat Springs, Summit County, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, and Vail Valley at Edwards.
