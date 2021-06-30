St. Vincent Health’s 2020 fiscal year audit reflects a year of transition for the special district as the new hospital nears completion and pandemic relief dollars are distributed.
A representative from Dingus, Zarecor and Associates (DZA), the Washington-based financial firm St. Vincent Health (SVH) contracts with to audit the hospital, reported last year’s financial review to SVH board members during the board’s June 23 meeting.
In 2020, SVH recorded a profit margin of 13.3 percent, which rose from 5.9 percent in 2019. That figure reflects profits from both operations and non-operations, including COVID-19 relief cash released during the pandemic. The hospital’s margin for 2020, not including COVID-19 funding, was 5.4 percent, a less than one percent decrease from 2019.
The hospital’s operating margin, or profits from operations not including taxes from the ambulance service mill levy, fell to -5.8 percent in 2020 from 1.7 percent in 2019. SVH CEO Brett Antczak said that operating margins are driven by expenses, and that the drop in this figure is due to an increase in expenses for the new hospital, which will not open until mid-August because of material delays.
SVH accumulated over $15 million of debt in 2020 for equipment and construction expenses related to the new hospital. Antczak said overall debt for the new hospital is not yet finalized, and that SVH has locked down an interest rate of 2.75 percent on existing debt with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The hospital’s debt to net position, which factors long term debt in relation to a firm’s net position, increased from 39 percent in 2019 to 64 percent in 2020.
The hospital saw a sharp uptick in days cash on hand, which measures total liquidity for a business. Days cash on hand rose from 46 in 2019 to 170 in 2020, largely due to an influx of COVID-19 relief funds like the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund and Medicare accelerated and advance payments. Without such funding, SVH posted a relatively consistent days cash on hand figure of 43, which fell from 46 in 2019 and 44 in 2018. Once the new hospital opens, Antczak said SVH will prioritize increasing days cash on hand.
Most of the COVID-19 relief money that SVH received went toward personal protective equipment, oxygen concentrators for the new hospital, a mobile care clinic and software to improve data tracking. Notably, SVH did not qualify for a second round of COVID-19 funding due to the hospital’s good financial standing throughout the pandemic, Antczak said.
The special district also reported a significant increase in capital equipment expenditures, which reflects hospital equipment deterioration over the past year. In 2019, SVH replaced enough equipment to gain back 76 percent of that depreciation. In 2020, that figure climbed to 348 percent.
This rise in capital equipment expenditures is due to purchases of new equipment for the opening hospital, including emergency room beds, an anesthesia machine, X-ray equipment and a CT scan machine.
SVH’s employee count increased from 74 in 2019 to 88 in 2020. The hospital also added 17 employees to its roster after SVH’s merger with Rocky Mountain Family Practice last month. According to Antczak, an additional round of hiring for the new hospital’s surgery department is expected in the coming months.
At the June 23 hospital board meeting, DZA’s representative spoke approvingly of SVH’s financial standing, highlighting no particular concerns or inconsistencies.
“It’s good to finish with positive margins during a pandemic when most critical access hospitals were just hoping to break even,” said Antczak. “We want to keep making strides in being financially stable.”
