The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On February 3, officers responded to West Third Street for a welfare check.
— On February 4, officers responded to a non-injury accident between the 100 blocks of East Second Street and East Third Street.
— On February 4, officers responded to a report of a verbal argument on Harrison Avenue. No charges were filed on either party and the situation was resolved.
— On February 5, officers responded to East Ninth Street on a report of possible unlawful sexual misconduct. Upon arrival, the officers determined it was a verbal miscommunication.
— On February 6, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 8, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in arrested a wanted felon within county limits.
— On February 8, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on West Fourth Street. The driver, Megan Swisher, 40, of Eagle was cited and released for driving under the influence.
— On February 8, an officer was dispatched to Floyd’s of Leadville on a report of fraud.
— On February 9, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a DUI investigation.
— On February 10, officers attempted to inspect a marijuana grow within the city limits.
— On February 10, officers were dispatched to Poplar Street on a landlord/tenant dispute.
— On February 11, officers responded to Poplar Street on a report of harassment with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. James Slavik, 25, of Leadville was arrested for felony menacing.
— On February 11, officers responded to Harrison Avenue to an ongoing harassment case.
— On February 12, officers responded to a burglary alarm within the city limits. Officers cleared the building with the help of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and found it was a false alarm.
— On February 14, officers were dispatched to West Chestnut Street on a report of trespassing. Krystal Saenz, 27, of Leadville was issued a summons for third degree assault on a police officer. Saenz was also arrested for an unrelated felony warrant.
— On February 15, officers responded to a REDDI report on Colo. 91. After observing several traffic violations, driver Victor Christian, 54, of Leadville was cited and released for driving under the influence.
— On February 15, officers responded to a report of harassment on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 16, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on report of harassment. Krystal Saenz, 27, of Leadville was cited for criminal trespass and theft.
— On February 17, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in a possible DUI call on U.S. 24. Christopher Baker was cited for driving under the influence.
— On February 19, officers responded to 17th Street to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a juvenile issue.
— On February 20, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a report of trespassing on Poplar Street.
— On February 21, officers arrested Crystina Gomez, 29, of New Mexico on a felony warrant out of Lake County.
— On February 21, officers arrested Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville for felony violation of bond conditions.
— On February 23, officers responded to a report of an injured child at school. The injury was found to be an accident.
— On February 25, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on report of possible criminal mischief.
— On February 25, officers responded to Poplar Street on report of a verbal disagreement. The department found the incident to be a hit and run. Thomas Rudel of Leadville was cited for passing on the left when prohibited and failure to notify police of accident.
— On February 27, officers responded to Harrison Avenue on report of suspicious noises. Nothing was found.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
