Solvista Health is working with Lake County stakeholders to provide transportation to and from its new Regional Assessment Center (RAC).
Solvista Health opened the Salida facility in May, which will serve as a mental health and substance use crisis treatment facility for residents of Custer, Fremont, Chaffee, Lake, Park and surrounding counties.
Unfortunately, there are massive areas in Colorado that don’t have facilities to address mental health and substance use issues, said Solvista CEO Brian Turner regarding the distance between the Salida facility and Lake County.
“It’s probably not feasible to bring this level of care and these kinds of facilities to every single rural community,” said Turner. But the RAC will hopefully serve as a sort of geographic hub and resource for the entire region.
The RAC is not yet accepting patients until the state finishes the facility’s licensing process, which Turner estimates will be complete in a matter of weeks.
For now, people in Lake County who need high-level care during a mental health crisis are transported from St. Vincent Health to inpatient hospitals in areas like Denver, for instance.
Solvista is mainly working with Lake County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to coordinate transportation to the new assessment center once it opens. Solvista recently obtained two new Ford Explorer vehicles that will be used for patient transport, said Turner. The cars will be retrofitted with a plexiglass barrier between the driver and the back row.
Relying on law enforcement for transportation during mental health crises is really a last resort, as police departments and sheriff’s offices are already very taxed, said Turner. It’s also not time best spent for them when ideally law enforcement should be focusing on public safety.
“Our hope is that we’re really taking that burden and that challenge away from law enforcement, and we’re doing it through a partnership with emergency medical services that Solvista’s building has,” said Turner.
Solvista is still figuring out what the transportation workflow will look like. One possibility is having regularly-scheduled daily trips to take multiple people back to the counties they live in as needed once they have completed treatment at the RAC.
Until the RAC opens, Lake County residents can call the mobile crisis unit at any time and they will dispatch someone to wherever the crisis is occurring.
The mobile crisis unit has employees based across the region in Chaffee, Lake, Fremont and Custer counties. “They’ll be on their shifts and will respond to calls across the region,” said Turner.
Whenever possible, Turner said Solvista tries to respond to mental health situations before someone ends up in the emergency room.
Turner said Solvista’s mobile crisis unit is required by the state to arrive at a crisis scene after being dispatched within an hour in urban communities, and two hours in rural communities.
Dispatch calls come to the mobile crisis unit through the statewide hotline or directly from community partners in a local area, like Lake County EMS, for example.
Turner estimated that it takes an average of 10 minutes for someone to get on the road and head toward a scene after getting the initial call.
The crisis team will do an assessment once they’re on the scene. If they determine that an individual needs to go to the RAC, they would call the facility in Salida and see if one of the two new transportation vehicles are available.
In Lake County, Solvista averages between 12 and 20 mobile crisis dispatches per month, which Turner said is a pretty high number. In May, Solvista addressed 15 mobile crisis calls in Lake County. About half came from the statewide hotline and the others came from a community partner’s direct request.
Beyond initial outreach, the crisis team does a lot more, including emergency evaluation, crisis de-escalation and follow-up with patients to help make sure they’re OK and have the resources they need to keep moving forward.
Ideally, Solvista would send out a clinician, a behavioral health clinician and a peer specialist. “They go out together and they blend that unique mix of clinical skills and lived experience and really being able to connect on an individual level.”
If someone is more comfortable with a telehealth visit than an in-person response, they can use that resource instead.
Solvista also employs co-responders for each county in the region. Lake County’s co-responder Dan Belchan is retiring, but Solvista currently has a job offer pending for a replacement.
Co-responders provide a behavioral health response if someone is in a mental health emergency or thinking about suicide when 911 is called, said Turner. They are behavioral health professionals that can be on the scene with law enforcement and help de-escalate the situation.
“Co-response is such a wonderful complement to our mobile crisis team,” said Turner. “I really hope to see co-responder programs continuing to grow everywhere.”
