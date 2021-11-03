The Lyric Theatre of Leadville and the Lake County Civic Center Association will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created the revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12 and 13. Leadville’s performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, both at 7:30 p.m. at The Old Church.
“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals. Some of the shows include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Once on this Island,” “Come from Away,” “Waitress,” “Ragtime,” Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” and many more.
All of the performers in Leadville’s production are local, including: John Baker, Merritt Baker, Troy Baker, Celesta Cairns, Sara Edwards, Luke Finken, Mae Finken, Jude Hill, Violet Hill, Mary Jelf, Devin Riggs, Dylan Rodwick, Carl Schaefer, Donna Schaefer and Rebecca Young.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theater with performances of MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’,” Scott Carroll, the production’s artistic director, said.
“The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
General admission tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Masks will be required at all times within the theater.
