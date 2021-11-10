The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation awarded nearly $2.8 million to 39 projects in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico this month through the company’s Community Investment Fund process. Recipient organizations will receive their monetary awards and be recognized by members of the Community Investment Committee this fall.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and other disruptive events over the past 18 months have affected how we all view and achieve well-being, as well as the need to think more purposefully about how we help to create individual, family and community resiliency,” said Tracy Bame, president of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation. “An important part of this effort is the ability to work with our program partners to understand the impact of each project so we can collaborate with a broad range of community stakeholders to address gaps in services, resources and assets needed to support the well-being and resilience of people and communities over time.”
The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation works with a range of partners throughout the investment process. The foundation’s new partnership with True Impact provides a supportive application process that allows organizations to think through the impact of their project in their local community.
Where there is a Community Investment Fund, local leaders representing diverse organizations and two to three Freeport-McMoRan representatives decide how funds are awarded. These community leaders are selected by members of the local Community Partnership Panel, a stakeholder engagement group established by Freeport-McMoRan more than 15 years ago to foster open and ongoing dialogue with communities. The process allows the company and the community to work together to develop thoughtful solutions that address community needs.
Since 2012, nearly $4 million has been invested through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Community Investment Fund in Climax Mine communities. The funds have gone to programs and projects in Lake, Chaffee, Summit and Eagle counties that help foster sustainability and reduce dependency on any single industry by supporting initiatives that build community resilience and capacity. In 2021, $300,000 was awarded to the following grant recipients:
— Chaffee County Community Foundation — Jane’s Place, a workforce and transitional housing program, $50,000: Through an innovative approach to address both housing and workforce shortages, Jane’s Place will provide 17 affordable housing units, as well as on-site workforce training, through its social enterprise in Chaffee County.
— Chaffee Housing Trust, homeownership services program, $31,500: Local community members will be trained to provide Lake County residents with the information and knowledge they need to pursue the path of homeownership.
— Cloud City Wheelers, trail conservation crew, $21,000: By building and maintaining trails, Cloud City Wheelers will create opportunities for recreation and grow Lake County’s reputation as an outdoor recreation destination, supporting its economic vitality.
— elevateHER, empower:HER, $17,500: Young women in Chaffee County will engage in leadership development opportunities and learn about environmental and recreational career opportunities available in the community.
— Keystone Science School, afterschool and summer CATCH programs, $36,500: Keystone Science School provides essential childcare programming during out of school times, allowing parents and other caregivers to remain in the workforce.
— Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG), early childhood workforce recruitment, development and retention project, $91,000: To address the shortage of qualified workers in the early childhood space, LCBAG will partner with Colorado Mountain College to develop a pipeline program, tapping into the local workforce to train and retain early childhood professionals.
— Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, capital campaign feasibility study, $17,500: The feasibility study will provide a blueprint for sustainable planning around how to fully mobilize the Tabor Opera House into the community asset it has the potential to become.
— YouthPower365, industry certification program, $35,000: Working with Eagle County School District, YouthPower365 will increase opportunities for high school students to pursue industry certification and explore career pathways.
For more information about Freeport-McMoRan community investments and programs, contact Nell Wareham at nwareham@fmi.com or visit FreeportInMyCommunity.com.
