Nearly $10 million is trickling down to Colorado counties after the international business consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to a $573 million settlement over its role in propagating opioid sales.
The federal settlement came in February and sites that McKinsey advised companies on ways to “supercharge” opioid sales during an overdose crisis, which killed nearly 50,000 Americans in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser led settlement negotiations with McKinsey and helped lobby other states to sign onto the agreement.
The $10 million, which is intended to be used for opioid abatement efforts throughout Colorado, will be divided up by county and region, according to Heidi Williams, director of opioid response for Weiser’s office. Counties and municipalities will receive direct payments, but a larger pool of funds will be distributed by region.
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is currently deciding which region Lake County will align with in order to receive funds from the settlement. In a meeting to discuss fund distribution last week, Williams gave BOCC a choice of aligning to the north with Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Summit and Clear Creek counties; or to the south with Chaffee, Fremont and Custer counties. Lake County needs to reach a decision by the end of the month and develop a two-year plan with its region before funds can begin to flow.
Commissioner Kayla Marcella said that while BOCC has not deliberated since last week’s meeting, the county’s recently published Sequential Intercept Mapping Report (SIM) will help inform the board’s decision. The SIM Report was commissioned by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and identifies overlaps and gaps in mental health, substance abuse, transportation, law enforcement and other issues. Lake County Government will join the region that can best help fill the gaps identified by the report, Marcella said.
The SIM Report, which was published in January, recognizes that there are limited resources in Lake County for mental health and substance abuse treatment. For patients seeking residential substance abuse treatment, which involves long-term recovery and sober living, the closest option is Pueblo, a three-hour drive.
For individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in Lake County, there are few inpatient services. Patients are either temporarily housed at St. Vincent Health, or, in the case of a criminal charge, transported as far Washington County, another three-hour dive, because Lake County does not have a jail. In the last year, at least two arrests in Lake County have been related to a mental health crisis, said Lake County Judge Jonathan Shamis.
LCSO’s staff, who transport individuals facing jail time to other counties, are not responsible for returning those individuals to Lake County after arraignment, said Sheriff Amy Reyes. According to the SIM Report, Lake County spends $87,000 annually to house inmates elsewhere.
Although the approach to distributing funds will be regional, Solvista Health CEO Brian Turner advised at last week’s commissioner meeting that “we need to know what these dollars are doing in Lake County.” Later, in an interview with the Herald, Turner added that the demand for mental health and substance abuse resources in Lake County is acute, with a particular need for a local inpatient facility.
According to Turner, Lake County has recorded one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Throughout Health Statistics Region 13 (HSR-13), which includes Lake, Chaffee, Custer and Fremont counties, a rate of about 19 people in every group of 100,000 died of an overdose from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, about 209 people for every group of 100,000 visited an emergency room for drug-related issues between 2016 and 2018.
HSR-13 also has a significantly higher rate of substance abuse among teenagers than Colorado as a whole, especially among those who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Turner added that these issues have only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This needs to change,” said Turner. “The opposite of addiction isn’t just sobriety, it’s connection. We need facilities and mental health professionals to run those facilities.”
Solvista Health is currently building a Regional Assessment Center in Salida that, when opened, will offer respite care, acute treatment, counseling and other resources. That facility will serve communities for nearly 13,000 square miles, including Lake County, said Turner. In Leadville, Solvista is working with Reyes on crisis management by deploying mental health professionals with law enforcement officers on calls related to mental health crises. Despite these efforts, Lake County is still in need of an inpatient facility, especially given the limitations of public transit to and from Chaffee County.
Should Lake County choose to align with its neighboring counties to the north, the county could access a new wealth of funds devoted to mental health. In December, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health announced it would raise $100 million “to transform the Eagle Valley’s behavioral health system and landscape.” Shamis said that because a significant portion of Eagle County’s workforce lives in Lake County, there could be opportunities to collaborate on a regional solution to build more mental health facilities.
Many of Lake County’s current mental health resources, mostly offered through Solvista, lie to the south. However, Shamis said, if Lake County decides to go north, that decision would not jeopardize the county’s relationship with Solvista.
“Solvista is the mental health center for Leadville and that’s not going to change,” said Turner. “But we are all in this together, right? Any relationship that helps end this crisis is a good relationship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.