If you haven’t grown up in a company town, it’s hard to imagine. There you are, living apart from the outside world and surrounded by families who all owe their livelihood to the company in question.
Joan Brookshire grew up in the company town of Climax, Colorado, and what might seem unique to others was just a way of life for her family and her friends.
Brookshire recounts her memories of growing up in Climax in the recently published “Life at the Top: Growing Up at 12,000 Feet.”
She begins by telling the history of the mine starting back in 1879 when Charles Senter filed a claim. At that time, miners were searching for silver, gold, lead and zinc, Brookshire says. There was also a grey substance that appeared to be worthless. It wasn’t until World War I that the Germans discovered the mineral, molybdenum, could be used to harden steel.
Other towns in the vicinity were Kokomo, Recen and Robinson, but none developed as Climax did.
Some housing was initially built in the town but the real surge started during the Great Depression, according to Brookshire. Because so many men were out of work at that time, there would be job seekers lined up along the highway hoping for work that was paying around $5 a day.
Brookshire says her father, James Kauffman, was hired because he knew how to read blueprints and the #2 crusher was then under construction.
During the summers, building housing was an important function and Brookshire recalls the various company-owned houses with coal-burning stoves for heat, all painted Climax-yellow on the inside.
Some of the first houses built were bi-level, flat top duplexes; some of which are now located on West 17th Street in West Park.
At the bottom of Boardinghouse Hill was a three-story, T-shaped building with apartments at the top and a dining room, commissary and kitchen. Meals were served all-you-could-eat, and Brookshire was one of the high school girls who worked in the dining room along with some of the wives who lived at Climax. The dining room mostly served the single miners, as families ate at home.
Brookshire says most of her Climax memories took place during World War II, and the mining activities were considered a classified industry at that time under the auspices of the federal government and FBI. The town was almost completely enclosed by an eight-foot chain link fence topped with barbed wire. There was a Protection Department responsible for knowing everyone who lived and worked at Climax. Brookshire says all the Climax kids were told they had to behave or their fathers would get fired and they’d have to leave the camp within 24 hours.
Climax had the same services as most cities including schools, a hospital and a fire department.
Brookshire recalls a time when there was a fear that the children weren’t getting enough sunlight in the winter months, and they were all made to walk through some solar lights in their underwear wearing goggles (boys and girls separately) to remedy the situation. She also recalls that the water at Climax had so much fluoride that it would weaken the enamel on people’s teeth, and cause brown spots. Some studies took place to determine how much fluoride was the right amount.
The town of Climax was at 11,400 feet above sea level. Snowfall from the end of September to the first weeks of May was a fact of life. Blizzards and avalanches were always something to consider, but a trip to Denver was a special treat, even in winter and even though it required a trip over Loveland Pass as the Eisenhower Tunnel was still in the future.
Brookshire says the mine keeps track of the amount of snow each year. She believes the 380.1 inches in 1961-62 is a record that still stands.
It’s not surprising that many of the activities for the kids included winter sports such as skiing, skating, building snow forts and jumping into the snow banks. Skiing took place on Chalk Mountain across from the camp where a rope tow was first built in 1936 followed by T-bars. The area was lighted at night, attracting skiers from all over. Instructors from Camp Hale provided lessons.
Boys were active with a variety of sports, but opportunities weren’t as available for the girls. Brookshire kept busy listening to the radio, reading, knitting, playing board games, crocheting and playing with paper dolls.
The recreation hall at Climax was built for the use of the miners, but families could use such amenities as the bowling alley, pool tables, shooting gallery and gymnasium. Twice a week, first-run movies were shown there at 25 cents for children and 50 cents for adults.
The school was the center of many activities for Climax families with parties and other events. Almost everyone in town turned out for the high school basketball games, perhaps one of the reasons that the basketball team won the Class C state basketball championship in 1952. Climax and Leadville did not play in the same division but did compete annually at the Sixth Street Gym with a huge crowd attending.
When World War II ended, mining at Climax didn’t slow down. Additional housing was built and the school was expanded.
In 1956-57, there were 700 students and 42 teachers at the Climax school, Brookshire says. But the Climax school was down to grades 1-5 in 1961 with just 100 students, its last year of operation.
Many former Climax residents recall the Fremont Trading Post, a kind of company store built across the street from the entrance to the camp. It sold everything from clothing to sporting goods to mining equipment. There was a beauty shop, barber shop and full-service gas station along with a restaurant. Although the store was not owned by Climax, mine workers could charge their purchases. The amount owed was then subtracted from their paychecks.
Brookshire’s family also shopped in Leadville at least once a month through the 1940s, in order to pick up their rationing coupons.
In 1955, Climax rated ninth in the state as an employer with 1,720 employees, which increased to 3,000 in 1980 before the company started to shut things down.
The decision was made to go to open pit mining and the land the town of Climax was built upon was needed for this, so the houses and apartment buildings in Climax were moved down to Leadville into what is known now as West Park. People renting in Climax were given the chance to buy their homes; some did, and others purchased other homes including some built in West Park by the American Builders, Brookshire says.
“Did things change after all this was done?” Brookshire asks. “West Park was an area that allowed the people of Climax to stay separated from the inner circle of Leadville people.”
Maybe the biggest impact was on the schools, leading to split sessions until a new high school and West Park Elementary School could be built.
Brookshire ponders all the people who lived in Climax over the years, suggesting that “life at the top” made most of them “hearty individuals able to stand what lay before us.”
“Life at the Top” is available through amazon.com. It is a paperback with numerous photos, many from Brookshire’s private collection. The cost is $15.
