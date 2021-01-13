Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) will present an hour-long event about the Piñon Jay, a highly social bird that is a permanent resident of pinyon-juniper woodlands and low-elevation ponderosa pine forests. Lecture participants will explore Piñon Jay habitat and learn how this habitat is changing, affecting this unique bird and many other species over time.
The virtual lecture with Jordan McMahon, wildlife biology technician with the Bureau of Land Management, will educate on the Piñon Jay’s use of mutualism and ways that mutualism causes synergistic habitat benefits. The audience will also learn what humans can do to help with the Piñon Jay habitat. A previous GARNA employee, Jordan McMahon has studied conservation-based land management and wildlife through monitoring, data analysis and geospatial analysis.
The lecture will take place via Zoom on Thursday, January 21 from 7-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://garna.org/calendar/pinonjays/ to register. Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
The lecture will be followed up with a Saturday field excursion into Piñon Jay habitat, when deemed safe. Stay tuned at GARNA.org for the field event.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
