Over 120 people participated in the 19th annual Leadville Loppet throughout the month of February. The event was held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classic and skate skiers cross-country skied a variety of distances; some set out on 5 km routes, others covered 200 km. The event was held as a participation challenge, not a race. Participants received a Leadville-themed digital badge via email after logging skied kilometers on RunSignUp from any location.
The event raised $4,250 for the grooming of the Mineral Belt Trail.
The following individuals participated in the Loppet this year: Sylvie Adam, Maya Albornoz-Seidel, Erin Allaman, Judy Rae Allen, Paul Anderson, Katie Anderson, Wilson Anderson, Ruby Bakal, Rabbit Barnes, Tate Beech, Alexandra Belter, Margaret Benson, Kelly Bergkessel, Craig Bissonnette, Lauren Bissonnette, Brodie Boilard, Marc Boilard, Camden Boilard, Celesta Cairns, Jacob Cairns, Matthew Cairns, Ben Cairns, Kelly Carlin, Jason Cash, Theo Cherry, Amanda Constable, Sienna Curley, Jenny Delcher, Jean Dewart, Kidist Rose Diamond, Cece Dobbertin, Elizabeth Donley, Marco Donohoe, Joanna Dresen, Jackie Duba, Ryan Eicher, Henry Fischer, Susan Fishman, Luca Garrett, Fernanda Gomez, Shannon Grant, Dana Greene, Ethan Greene, Elona Greene, Henry Greene, Henry Groome, Alo Guerrero, Gavin Gunderson, Alex Hamilton, Anna Henkenius, Cameron Hines, Tom Hines, Brent Johnson, Bobbie Jones, Luly Kaye, Darcy Kimball, Chad Koll, Kimberly Kortkamp, Samuel Krumholz, Jesse Kuhn, Greg Labbe, Anya Lalwani, Amy Large, Beverly Lauchner, Kevin Linebarger, Corbin Logan, Karen Lundberg, Cindy MacIsaac, Steve Mack, Clara Maeder, Sara Mahan, Brooke Marx, Mike Mathisen, Barbara Maynard, Mark McCafferty, Kelli McCall, Loretta McEllhiney, Tyler McGarry, Miranda McNamee, Sandee Miller, Everett Miller, Avery Milne, Tess Mooney, Grant Mortenson, Robi Mulford, Eve Mullen, Benjamin Nayman, Kate Nep, Rick Nooft, Evie Nooft, Udochi Onuegbu, Dan Osborn, Jordan Paglione, Sophie Parr, Molly Pendleton, Harris Proctor, Talia Raich, Nayla Raouf, Ava Rizika, Charlie Rothschild, Brody Rountree, Cooper Saye, Tim Schardein, Lynn Schardein, Rowan Schwartz, Hayden Shea, Kayla Shelley, Jordan Short, Vittoria Socolof, Gaylene Stevens, Megan Sweeney, Ian Swift, Charlotte Tagupa, Lizzie Thomas, Fiona Tillyer, Kirt Tritz, Alondra Valdez, Ash Warner, Gustav Wellin, Hugh Williams, Lindsey Wolk, Kelsey Wood, Jason Wood, Cameron Wood, Brittney Woodrum, Ryan Zarter and Therese Zosel-Harper.
