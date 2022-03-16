On March 11, Lake County closed on a 10.494-acre parcel located at Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street. Located on the east side of U.S. 24 at the southern entrance to Leadville, the site will be the home of public safety, court and related services — collectively, a “community justice center.” On the same day, the county was awarded more than $4 million in federal funds to put toward the project as part of the 2022 Congressional Budget.
In 2019, the county formed the Community Justice Center Task Force, charged with investigating ways to provide safe and adequate jail and courthouse facilities in Lake County.
The Lake County Jail, which operated below capacity for decades, was closed in April 2019 due to critical safety and security issues. The closure of the jail requires all detainees to be transported to jails in other counties.
The jail closure has proven costly to the community, particularly amidst COVID-19 restrictions. The county has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to operate without a jail since 2019, and those detained are lodged far from family, employers and legal counsel.
Conditions within Lake County Courthouse are equally pressing. The facility lacks security and privacy for victims, witnesses, court staff and the public, and with only one courtroom, pandemic-related backlogs have pushed both civil and criminal hearings back months.
While negotiating with Union Pacific Railroad, then-owners of the parcel, the task force also worked closely with Anderson Hallas Architects to evaluate the site’s suitability for a justice center. Coupled with this effort, the design team produced an initial schematic design for the facility based upon extensive user group input.
The county also made Congressionally Directed Spending Requests for funds to cover the design, engineering and site preparation costs for the project, as well as the design and implementation of community-focused systemic improvements while negotiations were in progress. Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper advanced these requests, a total of $4.07 million of which were included in the 2022 federal budget.
After determining that the site is desirable and suitable for the construction of the community justice center, on March 7, the Board of County Commissioners authorized Commissioner Kayla Marcella to execute all documents necessary to close on the transaction. The county paid $90,000 for the property, approximately half of which was funded by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
The county’s next steps include procuring the remaining design and engineering work to be able to break ground next spring, as well as broadening community outreach efforts, beginning with a public forum Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at FREIGHT.
“We are proud and thankful to build upon our predecessors’ work and acquire a long-vacant site at the heart of our community. We also appreciate the incredible show of support from our U.S. Senators,” the board remarked. “Today marks an important milestone in the Community Justice Center project, and the first part of a broader outreach effort to ensure this facility and the systems operating within it represent the interests of our community.”
