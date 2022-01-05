When students are concerned about where their next meal might coming from, food insecurity can lead to a lower grade point average, poor mental health and a limited social life. The importance of food security is what compelled Colorado Mountain College (CMC) to ensure each of its 11 campuses could help students obtain affordable food. Last month, the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) recognized CMC’s efforts with a Hunger Free campus designation.
“At CMC we have always looked to support students who may have limited access to food,” said Shane Larson, the college’s vice president of student affairs.
By creating the Hunger Free designation, CDHE and its partners are encouraging colleges and universities to promote success beyond the classroom by providing various ways for students to access meals and groceries.
To qualify, each CMC campus has free food pantries in place, like The Community Market located at the Vail Valley campus, or an immediate link to local pantries. CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs offers students non-perishable food items and donated vegetables from area gardens.
Also in place is a program called “Swipe Out Hunger,” in which Sodexo and CMC provide swipe cards for students to purchase meals. Extra food and meals are also available to students through the culinary program at the Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs campuses.
Assistance comes from communities throughout the college’s nine-county district as well. Among available resources are grocery and convenience stores, farmers’ markets and other food outlets that take part in a the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal program that helps eligible low-income students purchase food. A multilingual program called 2-1-1 Colorado also connects students confidentially to statewide resources, while Hunger Free Colorado offers a food resource hotline.
In addition, earlier this fall, CMC earned a Healthy Minds designation from CDHE for its work providing students with mental health services and support. Along with the Hunger Free designation, CMC is one of just six colleges and universities in the state to earn both classifications.
“We are excited to implement these new initiatives that provide the resources to help students succeed,” Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.