Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) and Monarch Community Outreach are partnering to present the sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival virtually this year on Dec. 16.
“We usually hold this event in person in March, and were sad to have to cancel it this year,” GARNA’s executive director Dominique Naccarato said, “so we’re beyond thrilled that Wild and Scenic adapted to a virtual platform allowing us to bring it, especially at this time of year with the dark nights and everyone stuck at home, as a way to bring the community together and celebrate our beautiful natural world and environmentalism, leaving audiences feeling inspired.”
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is a tour of the latest, cutting-edge environmental and adventure films from around the world, according to a press release.
The two-hour event benefits GARNA’s programming throughout the year. Tickets provide access to the live, virtual event plus five days of access after on-demand. There will be a live, community chat during opening night.
This year’s film festival lineup includes films about family adventures in nature, citizen science, activism, wildlife and sustainability throughout the world. The festival will feature “The Life of Pie,” a mountain biking film by local filmmaker Ben Knight, as well as 13 other films.
The Life of Pie features mountain bikers and entrepreneurs Jen Zeuner and Anne Keller who moved to Fruita in search of cheap rent, world-class single track and free time to ride.
“We hand select the films that we show based on our community, local environmental issues and film quality,” Naccarato said. “This year’s selection was chosen to uplift and bring the community together, while also exploring issues all over the world. We think the community will really enjoy it.”
Log on to https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/events/garna/ for a complete film festival list and details of each film can be found.
With the event taking place virtually, GARNA is also working with area restaurants to provide festival goers with food.
Purchase a dinner the day of the festival at Moonlight Pizza, Eddyline or Treeline Kitchen and receive a free ticket to the festival.
“This is our way to drive some purchases to our local businesses on a Wednesday night,” Naccarato said.
Meals can be purchased through the ticketing page on the event’s website for pick-up on the night of the event.
Virtual ‘doors’ for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. Films will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.
Log on to www.GARNA.org to purchase tickets. Ticket prices start at a discounted rate of $5 for GARNA members as a ‘thank you’ for their support this year, and $10 for non-members.
Those who join GARNA prior to purchasing tickets can also get a discounted ticket.
With the Wild and Scenic Film Festival taking place now, it and the Mountainfilm events have now flipped. “We will be bringing Mountainfilm in March, 2021, hopefully in person,” Naccarato said. “We usually host this showing in the fall, but due to the pandemic, things have changed order.”
For more information contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
