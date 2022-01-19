Roughly 100 Lake County residents offered feedback on the county’s recreation needs during an open house held by Lake County Recreation Department in November. Months later, after reflecting on the event, the department is working to gather more wholistic data.
Data collected from the open house will inform future updates made to the Lake County Recreation Master Plan, a document that will guide capital investments and program development. Participants were asked about a number of topics during the open house, including favorite trails, recreation involvement and the current state of Lake County’s infrastructure.
Of the 100 participants, the vast majority were white and English-speaking, and although the open house was designed bilingually, not one individual offered feedback in Spanish. Following the open house, Eudelia Contreras, resilient Lake County coordinator for Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG), who offered translation services at the event, said outreach beforehand could have been better. Contreras added that very few Spanish-speaking families knew about November’s event.
“We realized that the data we gathered for the recreation master planning wasn’t as cohesive as we wanted,” said Commissioner Kayla Marcella. “We don’t want feedback that’s specific to one group of people. The idea is to include as many people as we can. That way, we can move forward in a way that truly works for everyone.”
In an effort to gather more wholistic feedback on recreation in Lake County, Lake County Recreation Department (LCRD) and the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held a meeting with LCBAG in December. At the meeting, Noah Sosin, the nonprofit’s executive director, and Contreras explained LCBAG’s Community Connectors model, a coalition of citizens who are bridging gaps for local families when it comes to event participation and resource connection.
Following the meeting, LCRD decided to adopt the community connectors model. In late December, LCRD posted an advertisement to hire community connectors who would assist in garnering more feedback from Spanish-speaking communities. The advertisement states that LCRD would hire up to six people. So far, according to Marcella, there have been no applicants. Despite the lack of interest, Marcella said LCRD is optimistic about hiring.
In the meantime, LCRD will utilize bilingual staff to conduct further interviews and gather more data on recreation. Marcella said the data-gathering phase will continue through February. During December’s meeting, Sosin and Contreras offered advice on how to gather wholistic feedback, including fewer mailed surveys, more in-person meetings and in-depth follow ups after an event — some of which was missing at November’s open house.
Eventually, BOCC would like to engage community connectors on projects beyond recreation. BOCC is currently entertaining a number of initiatives that will require pubic feedback, including transportation updates, community justice center development, child care expansion and the community wildfire protection plan. Marcella said increased public participation on any of these issues is important and that BOCC is working diligently to expand its outreach.
