Lake County High School sent four boys to represent the Panthers at the Colorado High School Activities Association state championships for Nordic skiing on Feb. 17 and 18. The team raced a five-kilometer individual start skate race on Thursday and a 5K mass start classic race on Friday at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby.
Jace Peters led the Panthers in the skate race with a fourth place finish. Eljiah Wilcox placed 47th and Josiah Horning finished in 49th. As a team, the trio placed seventh, just one point behind Poudre School District.
In the mass start classic race, Peters went out with the leaders. He skied a strategically smart race, conserving his energy through the middle set of climbs and finishing strong to place second.
“I told him that he was going to catch second place when he passed me and he did just that – double poling past [Sullivan Middaugh of Battle Mountain High School] in the last kilometer,” said coach Christine Horning.
Josiah Horning had the best race of his season, moving up through the field throughout the course and out-sprinting a skier to the line by a tenth of a second to finish 30th. Desmond Sandoval capped his senior year with a 55th place finish.
The team tied for fifth overall with Poudre School District. When the points from Alpine and Nordic were combined, Lake County placed ninth.
