The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On July 7, deputies responded to a report of assault on West Fourth Street. Sergio Lazaro Ramirez, 44, of Westminster was arrested for assault.
— On July 8, a Twin Lakes woman reported a hit and run on U.S. 24. A report was taken.
— On July 9, LCSO’s K9 deputy was called into Summit County to assist Colorado State Patrol.
— On July 10, deputies arrested Cory Prout, 34, of Leadville on an outstanding warrant.
— On July 10, deputies responded to a potential domestic violence call. A Leadville woman was arrested for third degree assault, violation of a protection order and domestic violence.
— On July 10, deputies assisted the Leadville Police Department in responding to a Leadville male violating a protection order.
— On July 11, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. A Highlands Ranch male was arrested for domestic violence.
— On July 12, deputies responded to a possible assault call on U.S. 24 after a juvenile was struck in the head by an unknown female. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 12, deputies arrested a Leadville male with two outstanding warrants.
— On July 13, deputies assisted Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue in responding to a report of a brush fire at the corner of James Street and West 10th Street. The fire was contained. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 13, deputies responded to a hit and run on Poplar Street.
— On July 16, deputies responded to the scene after a vehicle hit a bear on Colo. 91. The vehicle was towed and Colorado Parks and Wildlife took possession of the bear. The driver was not injured.
— On July 16, deputies responded to a report of people throwing eggs at a house on Mount Yale Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 17, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. 24 after the person involved had left the scene. Colorado State Patrol took charge of the case.
— On July 17, deputies responded to an animal incident on West Fourth Street after a man was bitten by another man’s dog. The dog owner was issued a citation for failing to control a pet.
— On July 18, deputies took a report from a victim of domestic violence. Deputies then issued a warrant for Zachary Luizzi, 22, of Thornton.
— On July 20, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on East Third Street. Fernando Hernandez, 26, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence, assault and child abuse.
— On July 20, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on East 13th Street. A Leadville woman was arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
— On July 20, deputies took report of vandalism on the corner of Harrison Avenue and West Fourth Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 21, a Leadville woman reported getting bitten by a dog on Harrison Avenue. A report was taken.
— On July 24, deputies responded to a lost property call on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 24, deputies responded to a hit and run accident on Mountain View Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 27, deputies arrested a Silverthorne man on warrants out of Summit County.
— On July 27, deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call. A Leadville man was arrested for violating a protection order.
— On July 28, deputies responded to a possible burglary on East Third Street. Four juveniles were spotted and their parents were called to pick them up.
— On July 29, deputies responded to a shed that caught fire on Hwy. 300. The fire was put out.
— On July 30, deputies responded to a vehicle versus deer accident. There were no injuries and the deer ran away.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
