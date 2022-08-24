The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
— On July 30, deputies assisted the Leadville Police Department (LPD) in responding to a report of an assault on Poplar Street. One male was arrested.
— On July 30, deputies responded to CO 300 and took a report of an individual being harassed over the phone. An investigation is ongoing.
— On July 30, LCSO took a report of a hit and run in the Safeway parking lot.
— On July 31, deputies responded to a report of a theft on U.S. 24. One Leadville female was issued a summons.
— On July 31, deputies issued a ticket to a juvenile driving without a valid driver’s license on CO 300.
— On Aug. 1, deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on County Road 4 which had no tags and the VIN was unreadable. Deputies were unable to retrieve owner information.
— On Aug. 1, deputies responded to a call of harassment in Twin Lakes. One male was arrested.
— On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a report that a semi truck was blocking the highway on Independence Pass. One male was issued a citation.
— On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a possible hit and run in a parking lot on Mount Lincoln Drive. An investigation is ongoing.
— On Aug. 4, deputies took a report of a stolen wallet from the bathroom of a local store on Poplar Street. An investigation is ongoing.
— On Aug. 4, deputies responded to an animal call on West 17th Street. Upon investigation, it was found an assault took place. One Leadville male was arrested.
— On Aug. 6, deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at Turquoise Lake. One Leadville male was arrested for failure to appeal a warrant.
— On Aug. 6, deputies responded to West 17th Street and took a report of a stolen debit card with out-of-country transactions being made. An investigation is ongoing.
— On Aug. 7, deputies attempted to help resolve a report of a civil dispute on Harrison Avenue.
— On Aug. 7, deputies responded to a gunshot report on U.S. 24. One Leadville man was arrested for felony menacing.
— On Aug. 7, deputies located and arrested one Leadville male on U.S. 24 for an outstanding warrant.
— On Aug. 9, deputies and local first responders were dispatched to Twin Lakes on a report of a residential fire. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.
— On Aug. 9, deputies located and arrested one Leadville man on Harrison Avenue for an outstanding warrant.
— On Aug. 9, deputies responded to a report of property damage on CO 300.
— On Aug. 9, deputies responded to a burglary alarm on County Road 8. Upon investigating the scene, deputies discovered a Leadville male with an outstanding warrant. The male was arrested.
— On Aug. 10, deputies located and arrested one Leadville male on U.S. 24 for an outstanding local warrant.
— On Aug. 11, deputies located and arrested one Leadville male on East Fifth Street for an outstanding local warrant.
— On Aug. 12, deputies responded to U.S. 24 for a report of harassment. One Leadville male was issued a citation.
— On Aug. 12, LCSO took a report of a hit and run in the Safeway parking lot.
— On Aug. 12, deputies responded to an accident involving two vehicles on CO 91. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued for failure to yield to right-of-way traffic.
— On Aug. 12, LCSO took a complaint of harassment on the premises of the Leadville Race Series on Harrison Avenue. A summons for trespassing was issued.
— On Aug. 12, deputies took a report of an individual trespassing on a residential property on CO 91. An investigation is ongoing.
— On Aug. 13, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24 and discovered that the individual had an outstanding warrant. One individual was arrested.
— On Aug. 13, deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 24 that appeared to have crashed. It was found that the individual in question had an outstanding warrant. One Leadville male was arrested.
— On Aug. 13, deputies responded to a report of a verbal dispute on CO 91. One Leadville female was arrested.
— On Aug. 14, deputies assisted LPD with a response to East Third Street for a possible overdose.
— On Aug. 15, an individual visited LCSO to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. One Leadville male was arrested.
— On Aug. 15, deputies responded to a report of a verbal dispute and possible assault at Hummer Court. One Leadville male was arrest. An investigation is ongoing.
— On Aug. 17, LCSO took a report of an abandoned vehicle on McWethy Drive.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
