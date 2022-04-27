A two-person construction crew began tearing up the weathered gym floor at Lake County High School last week, making way for a new surface that will be installed in the coming weeks. The project was made possible by the Life Time Foundation, the charitable arm of Life Time, which owns the Leadville Race Series.
Paul Anderson, Lake County School District (LCSD) chief financial officer, said the high school’s gym floor was long overdue for a makeover. Although the floor is treated and sealed several times a year, the surface has not been sanded in at least three years, according to Anderson, who added that the wood is thinning from past sanding treatments, exposing the tops of some nails. Anderson said one more sanding is likely all the floor could bear.
Over the last few years, LCSD’s Board of Education has regularly discussed options for funding a new gym floor, including a bond measure and state grants. Instead, LCSD eventually agreed to expand its relationship with the Life Time Foundation, which offered to cover project costs through a donation to LCSD.
Funds were primarily generated through donated race fees after the 2020 Leadville Race Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes were asked whether they wanted to donate their fees to the Life Time Foundation after the race was canceled and many agreed, raising more than $88,000. The foundation’s endowment has since grown as athletes continue to raise money each year.
Anderson said the high school’s new gym floor should be installed by mid-May, just in time for graduation. The Life Time Foundation will cover the entire cost, which is estimated at $144,000. Demolition is expected to continue until the end of April and it will take roughly two weeks to install the new wooden floor. Student Senate also helped design the new panther logo that will decorate the gym floor.
“We are excited to take our relationship with LCSD beyond the cafeteria, where we have been privileged and pleased to support the district’s goal to provide healthy and nutritious meals to students,” said Kimo Seymour, the Life Time Foundation’s executive director. “This donation wouldn’t have been possible without contributions from Leadville Race Series athletes: runners and cyclists from every corner of the globe who hold this town near to their hearts. Together with them, we’re thrilled to invest in the community in this new and important way.”
