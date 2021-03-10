To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, March 11
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2 p.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting via Zoom. Call 719-486-2772 for details.
3 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Call 719-486-1449 for details.
5:30 p.m. — Law Enforcement Community Meeting. Zoom information can be obtained from Sarah Dallas with the City of Leadville, 719-486-2092.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting. Call 719-486-7484 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, March 12
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, March 13
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, March 14
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, March 15
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, March 16
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting. Visit colorado.gov/leadville or call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom 218 414 756.
Wednesday, March 17
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in Free Food Pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, March 18
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
