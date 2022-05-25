Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) celebrated the one-year anniversary of its community gear library operating at Colorado Mountain College on May 21. GOL! had snow bikes available for community members to use, as well as yard games, hot chocolate and free tacos from the El Mexicano taco truck.
