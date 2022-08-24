Local nonprofits were trained this week on a statewide platform, Unite Colorado, that allows organizations to refer their clients to other groups in a streamlined manner.
For example, if someone visits Full Circle of Lake County and also has a food need, an employee can refer them to St. George Episcopal Church and Community Meals through an online database.
“We’re already collaborating very well,” said Advocates of Lake County Director Jenny Abbott. “But we’re looking for a way to streamline it and make it more efficient.”
Representatives from Full Circle of Lake County, Advocates of Lake County, Cloud City Conservation Center, Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!), CASA of the Continental Divide, St. Vincent Health and Lake County School District (LCSD) attended a launch party at Full Circle on Thursday, Aug. 19 to learn about the service.
During the event, Amber Beye, community engagement manager with Unite Colorado, provided a software demonstration and explained how employees can register their clients and refer them to other organizations.
GOL!, the Leadville Colorado Workforce Center and St. George Episcopal Church are already on the platform.
Anyone can join the network, but the nonprofits have been working together closely to streamline referrals within their community sector, said Full Circle Executive Director Stephanie Cole. These nonprofits also get to use the service free of charge.
LCSD can also join for free if they choose to, said Beye. The district can onboard up to 25 users, which could include trusted school employees like counselors and teachers who would use the system to refer students and their families out to community resources.
Client privacy was heavily emphasized during the training. Beye said the company will never share personal information without someone’s consent, and it also provides an option for some client data to automatically be secure.
For example, if Advocates of Lake County is referring a client to St. George Episcopal Church for food needs, their profile will be labeled “sensitive” so the next organization only sees the referral, not that the person came from the Advocates.
Abbott wanted to further emphasize this confidentiality arrangement and said there’s always an option of doing things the old-fashioned way (calling and talking with another organization’s employees rather than putting information in the network).
Users can also designate some issues as sensitive and others as regular within a singular organization. Immigration services referrals to Full Circle, for example, can be marked as sensitive, while other services don’t need the extra precaution.
Employees with these nonprofits and other groups will be trained on the network in the next couple of months if they choose to implement it. Everyone who showed up to the meeting is interested, but some groups need leadership buy-in, said Cole. Unite Colorado will meet with each organization individually as a follow-up to discuss how the rollout will look for them individually.
“We are excited to move our collaboration to the next level by streamlining community referral processes and tracking community-wide services and needs in a safe, confidential and accountable way,” said Cole.
