Lake County Public Library (LCPL) introduced its new StoryWalk along the Mineral Belt Trail on June 24, aiming to promote literacy, fitness and inclusivity.
The StoryWalk features pages of bilingual children’s books side by side on signs along the Mineral Belt Trail. The signs, which are in Spanish and English, begin behind the library at the entrance to the trail.
Local kids and families can read the books as they stroll along the trail. The StoryWalk’s round-trip distance is about a mile.
Right now readers can check out “Hello Ocean, Hola Mar,” a children’s book in line with the library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading theme. The book is a playful poem about the effect the ocean has on all five human senses.
The next ocean-themed story will be installed on July 16 at 1 p.m., entitled “Galapagos Girl/Galapaguena.” The plot follows a girl who swims with sea animals on the Galapagos island of Floreana.
The StoryWalk concept was created by Anne Ferguson from Vermont around 15 years ago and developed with help from Rachel Senechal, formerly of the Kellogg-Hubbard library.
“It’s been something we’ve wanted to do for a while,” said LCPL Director Brena Smith, but the official StoryWalk signs are expensive. Last summer, the library installed a temporary StoryWalk made out of old election yard signs.
LCPL received a $7,000 site investment grant from Climax Mine last September to fund an official StoryWalk. These grants typically go toward community engagement projects, and it had been years since the library applied for one. Climax reached out last year to see if LCPL had any project ideas they could help with, and the rest was history.
Partners in the project include Climax, Lake County Recreation, the Mineral Belt Trail Board of Trustees and Lake County Public Works, who installed the signs.
The Mineral Belt Trail was an ideal StoryWalk location for several reasons. There’s a Mineral Belt Trail entrance right next to the library, and the StoryWalk is also accessible from Lake County Intermediate School and Lake County Elementary School.
Smith said she hopes the StoryWalk helps local kids have fun and engage with the library in an unconventional way.
Literacy is also an important goal of the project. It’s crucial to help kids learn how to read, Smith added, and a lot of them here in Lake County are English language learners. Smith hopes they will feel welcome in the library when they see Spanish represented.
Future plans
LCPL Children’s Services Coordinator Becky Ison said finding two bilingual books that fit this year’s ocean summer reading theme took a bit of effort.
LPCL staff ordered books from other libraries to see if they might work for the StoryWalk and then narrowed the options down to “Hello Ocean, Hola Mar” and “Galapagos Girl/Galapaguena.”
These are the only two stories included in the summer reading program since it’s only six weeks long. But after the program ends, the library will continue installing new books on a yet-to-be-determined schedule.
The StoryWalk books will remain bilingual after summer, they just don’t have to be in line with the ocean theme. One of Smith’s favorite bilingual kids books, “Waiting for the Biblioburro/Esperando el Biblioburro,” was featured in the temporary StoryWalk last fall.
It’s a true story about a man in Colombia who loads up his burro with books and delivers them to kids in remote villages. “It’s a really cute book,” said Smith. “I would easily put that one in again.”
Smith said it’s important to not only feature bilingual books, but ones that explore other cultures as well.
Once summer is over, the books will probably be switched out less frequently, maybe every other month. “I’ll keep stories in there until they get covered by snow,” said Smith. “So we’ll see how hard it is to keep them dug out.”
Library staff were conscientious about how the signs are spaced out to avoid interfering with trail grooming during the winter, said Smith.
Summer reading
Library staff are also excited about upcoming summer reading activities, specifically destination storytimes. These are themed storytimes around the community with guest readers. The library introduced the program last year, and it proved to be a hit.
The library is shifting its summer reading approach to connect with the community rather than just sticking to programming within the building, said Smith.
While it’s hard to compare participation rates from the pandemic to now, Smith said the library has generally seen more engagement with its programs over the last year, attributing the success to improved marketing and community outreach.
“So we’re just going to keep doing them,” said Smith. “People really enjoy them, and it’s a good way to kind of partner with local organizations.”
Ison said she’s really excited about the destination story time at the Tabor Opera House on Friday, Aug. 5. Tour and Building Manager Tammy Taber will be reading mining-related stories to the kids right at the start of Boom Days.
Readers can learn more about upcoming library activities at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events.
