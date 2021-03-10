Saturday, March 6

Division 1

Place/Horse    Rider    Skier        Time    Penalty    Time

1 Cash    Jeff Dahl    Bruce Stott        14.39    0.00    14.39

2 Cash    Jeff Dahl    Jason Dahl        15.39    0.00    15.39

3 DevGru    Noah Gregory    Kevin Wilder     15.80    0.00    15.80

4 Rocket    Jeff Dahl    Jason Dahl         16.02    0.00    16.02

5 Tex    Dennis Alverson    Colter Fretwell    16.03    0.00    16.03

6 Rocket    Jeff Dahl    Shawn Gerber     16.13    0.00    16.13

7 Flor    Jorge Calzadillas    Hayden LaPointe     16.21    0.00    16.21

8 Harley    Amanda Sanders    Bruce Stott         15.32    2.00    17.32

9 Harley    Amanda Sanders    Lang Shuler     15.34    2.00    17.34

10 Turbo    T.J. Simmons    Tyler Smedsrud     15.67    2.00    17.67

11 Snake Oil    Amanda Sanders    Shawn Gerber    15.89    2.00    17.89

12 Rage    Carissa Dahl    Jason Decker    15.99    2.00    17.99

13 Tex    Dennis Alverson    Tyler Smedsrud     15.67    4.00    19.67

14 Dirtbag    Jed Moore    Rob Conaty     16.17    6.00    22.17

15 Rage     Carissa Dahl    Rob Conaty    15.99    8.00    23.99

Sunday, March 7

Division 1

Place/Horse    Rider    Skier        Time    Penalty    Time

1 Cash    Jeff Dahl    Bruce Stott        15.26    0.00    15.26

2 Cash    Jeff Dahl    Jason Dahl        15.33    0.00    15.33

3 Harley    Amanda Sanders    Bruce Stott         15.41    0.00    15.41

4 Rage    Carissa Dahl    Jason Decker     15.93    0.00    15.93

5 Rocket    Jeff Dahl    Shawn Gerber    16.13    0.00    16.13

6 Rocket    Jeff Dahl    Jason Dahl         16.18    0.00    16.18

7 Snake Oil    Amanda Sanders    Shawn Gerber     16.19    0.00    16.19

8 DevGru    Noah Gregory    Kevin Wilder    16.48    0.00    16.48

9 Turbo    T.J. Simmons    Jason Decker     16.68    0.00    16.68

10 Tex    Dennis Alverson    Tyler Smedsrud     16.28    2.00    18.28

11 Frank    Alan Mikkelson    A.J. Pestello    16.52    2.00    18.52

12 Frank    Alan Mikkelson    Jerry Kissell    16.73    2.00    16.73

13 Rage    Carissa Dahl    Rob Contay     16.53    4.00    20.53

14 Harley    Amanda Sanders    Lang Shuler     15.74    6.00    21.74

15 DevGru     Noah Gregory    Lang Shuler    16.12    8.00    24.12

