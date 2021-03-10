Saturday, March 6
Division 1
Place/Horse Rider Skier Time Penalty Time
1 Cash Jeff Dahl Bruce Stott 14.39 0.00 14.39
2 Cash Jeff Dahl Jason Dahl 15.39 0.00 15.39
3 DevGru Noah Gregory Kevin Wilder 15.80 0.00 15.80
4 Rocket Jeff Dahl Jason Dahl 16.02 0.00 16.02
5 Tex Dennis Alverson Colter Fretwell 16.03 0.00 16.03
6 Rocket Jeff Dahl Shawn Gerber 16.13 0.00 16.13
7 Flor Jorge Calzadillas Hayden LaPointe 16.21 0.00 16.21
8 Harley Amanda Sanders Bruce Stott 15.32 2.00 17.32
9 Harley Amanda Sanders Lang Shuler 15.34 2.00 17.34
10 Turbo T.J. Simmons Tyler Smedsrud 15.67 2.00 17.67
11 Snake Oil Amanda Sanders Shawn Gerber 15.89 2.00 17.89
12 Rage Carissa Dahl Jason Decker 15.99 2.00 17.99
13 Tex Dennis Alverson Tyler Smedsrud 15.67 4.00 19.67
14 Dirtbag Jed Moore Rob Conaty 16.17 6.00 22.17
15 Rage Carissa Dahl Rob Conaty 15.99 8.00 23.99
Sunday, March 7
Division 1
Place/Horse Rider Skier Time Penalty Time
1 Cash Jeff Dahl Bruce Stott 15.26 0.00 15.26
2 Cash Jeff Dahl Jason Dahl 15.33 0.00 15.33
3 Harley Amanda Sanders Bruce Stott 15.41 0.00 15.41
4 Rage Carissa Dahl Jason Decker 15.93 0.00 15.93
5 Rocket Jeff Dahl Shawn Gerber 16.13 0.00 16.13
6 Rocket Jeff Dahl Jason Dahl 16.18 0.00 16.18
7 Snake Oil Amanda Sanders Shawn Gerber 16.19 0.00 16.19
8 DevGru Noah Gregory Kevin Wilder 16.48 0.00 16.48
9 Turbo T.J. Simmons Jason Decker 16.68 0.00 16.68
10 Tex Dennis Alverson Tyler Smedsrud 16.28 2.00 18.28
11 Frank Alan Mikkelson A.J. Pestello 16.52 2.00 18.52
12 Frank Alan Mikkelson Jerry Kissell 16.73 2.00 16.73
13 Rage Carissa Dahl Rob Contay 16.53 4.00 20.53
14 Harley Amanda Sanders Lang Shuler 15.74 6.00 21.74
15 DevGru Noah Gregory Lang Shuler 16.12 8.00 24.12
