To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Aug. 18
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Sustainability Panel with Runners for Public Lands at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. Join Cloud City Conservation Center and Runners for Public Lands at the Golden Burro for a conversation on sustainability, community and running before the 2022 Leadville Trail 100 Run. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/sustainabilitypanel202 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Aug. 19
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
Saturday, Aug. 20
4 a.m. — Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva begins. Visit https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/leadvilletrail100run/ for details.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Aug. 21
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11 a.m. — Lake County Senior Center picnic at the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 CO-300. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Free mindfulness meditation class at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. CMC will host a series of four free mindfulness meditation courses each Monday from Aug. 15 to Oct. 3. Visit coloradomtn.edu/community-education for details and to sign up. Search using keywords “Mindfulness Meditation” to locate the course.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9:30 a.m. — Rockies game. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. Full-day excursion. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11:30 a.m. — Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24, and via Webex. Email LakeCountyOEM@gmail.com for details and remote viewing information.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit https://stvincent.health/district-and-board-of-directors/ for remote viewing information or call 719-486-0230 for details.
6 p.m. —Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Aug. 25
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
