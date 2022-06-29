Parkville Water District is adding a third filter to its water treatment plant with help from a Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) mineral impact grant.
The new filter will increase the Evans Gulch Water Treatment Plant’s capacity by 1.2 million gallons per day, said Greg Teter, Parkville Water District general manager. Right now the plant’s capacity is 2.2 million gallons per day, meaning the total capacity with the third filter would be around 3.4 million gallons per day.
The additional filter will give more resiliency to the plant, said Teter, referencing power outages which can happen often in Leadville. If one of the two existing filters went down for any reason during a hot summer day, a third filter could guarantee adequate water supply for the community.
Teter gave a presentation to DOLA’s mineral impact board a few weeks ago in Golden to explain why Parkville could benefit from an additional filter. Parkville would need as much water as it can get to help fight any wildfires, for instance. The ongoing drought is also cause for concern.
Last summer, the plant had a problem with electrical supply in the control room. Employees had to operate everything manually for two days. “These kinds of things happen,” said Teter. “That’s why it’s always good to have a backup plan.”
The Evans Gulch Water Treatment Plant sits along County Road 3 on the east side of town. It was built in 1985 and went through equipment upgrades in 2019.
The plant was originally designed for three filters, said Teter. But when the Climax Mine shut down, Parkville became concerned about revenue as fewer people were using the water after mass layoffs. So the district never installed a third filter.
Luckily, some of the pipework underneath the concrete can facilitate a third filter.
The tier two mineral impact grant from DOLA gives Parkville $750,000 toward construction costs associated with adding the new filter. The total construction cost is around $1.53 million, and Parkville will pay for the other half, said Teter.
The new filter is expected to arrive in September. Crews will add on to the existing building this summer and then connect the new filter to the pipework once the filter arrives.
Parkville has done pretty
well with mineral impact grants in the past, said Teter, and is grateful for the ongoing assistance from DOLA and help from the department’s regional manager.
In 2012, Parkville received a $500,000 mineral impact grant to help with the Canterbury Tunnel project, where crews drilled a new well and connected it to the tunnel underground.
The water district received another grant from DOLA in June 2021 to add a backup generator to the pumps north of town, and will break ground on the project sometime in July. This was also sponsored by a mineral impact grant for $72,000.
“We’re keeping up and we’re even keeping ahead,” said Teter. Source water development, which involves looking for new water sources, can be a difficult endeavor, but Parkville is trying to be proactive.
Another potential water source is Iowa Gulch, which is not in use right now. Parkville is working on a feasibility study to see exactly what it would cost to use this water. This might involve building a new water plant and storage tank.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires all surface water to be filtered and disinfected, said Teter. Parkville is very fortunate to not have any hospitals, factories or farms above its intakes.
“We really have plenty of water and we have plenty of capacity for the town,” said Teter. “We’re in pretty decent shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.