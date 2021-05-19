The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On April 15, a deputy took report of harassment on Harrison Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
— On April 16, deputies responded to an animal at large call on West 17th Street. Savanna Fain, 20, of Leadville was issued a citation for animal at large.
— On April 16, deputies assisted LPD in responding to a report of unlawful sexual contact on West Fourth Street.
— On April 17, deputies received a call of theft on Elm Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On April 17, deputies responded to a report of an individual dumping trash into a yard on Delane Street. It was learned that the reporting party placed trash into the back of a truck without the owner’s permission. No charges were filed.
— On April 18, deputies assisted the Lake County Department of Human Services with a welfare check on Delane Street.
— On April 19, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on McWethy Drive and C.R. 36. Justin Schwabline, 37, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence and assault.
— On April 20, deputies took report of illegal dumping on Mount Evans Drive. A citation was issued to a Leadville woman.
— On April 20, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover accident on Colo. 91. The vehicle was towed.
— On April 20, deputies were dispatched to a report of a possible domestic issue on Mount Massive Drive. Nicholas Garcia, 35, of Leadville was arrested for child abuse, assault in the third degree and harassment.
— On April 21, LCSO issued a warrant for Dwayne Tuttobene, 42, of Leadville for stalking, conspiracy to commit stalking, violation of a protection order and domestic violence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.