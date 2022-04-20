As snow melts and the days grow longer, Cloud City Conservation Center is kicking off farm season with an Earth Day celebration, several spring events and updates on the organization’s energy assistance program.
Cloud City Conservation Center (C4) Executive Director Emily Olsen said C4’s annual market will open sometime in early May and will sell produce on Fridays, like in past years. In the meantime, C4 has two community events planned for late April and early May.
On Friday, April 22, C4 will celebrate Earth Day alongside Project Dream, an out-of-school-time program run through the Lake County School District. Students enrolled with Project Dream have a busy day planned, including a tour of the Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center, a visit to Cloud City Farm and time spent with the Mobile Learning Center.
Following C4’s day with Project Dream, the organization will host an Earth Day trivia night at the Golden Burro on Harrison Avenue. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature a few rounds of questions and prizes for the winning team, as well as the team with the best name.
On Saturday, April 30, C4 will host a soil workshop with Paonia Soil Company at Cloud City Farm on McWethy Drive. Olsen said participants will work with high quality soil provided by Paonia Soil Company and review multiple topics, including the key qualities of soil, compost and soilless media for successfully growing plants.
On the following day, Sunday, May 1, C4, Lake County Build a Generation and the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) will launch the tool library at LCPL. Made possible by a grant through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, the tool library is meant to house a collection of tools that Lake County citizens may use. The Herald will provide more coverage on the tool library following the event in early May.
Although C4’s lottery for gardening space at the farm has ended, Olsen said about two-thirds of last year’s gardeners have returned. The organization’s deadline for reserving starter plants this spring has also passed, but Olsen said additional starters will be available at the market once it opens in May.
C4 has also grown its energy assistance program with American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the federal government and distributed by the City of Leadville and Lake County. C4 will utilize $20,000 from the City of Leadville and part of a $75,000 payment over three years from Lake County to expand the C4 Energy Assistance Fund, which helps households earning 100 percent of area median income access energy efficiency and health and safety measures.
The fund, which provides up to $1,000 per household, supports families in multiple ways, including utility bill payment and health inspections of homes. Since the program began in 2020, Olsen said C4 has distributed over $110,000 in bill payment relief to over 160 households in Lake County. The executive director said she hopes to grow the program in coming years.
“The season is starting on the farm and we’re all excited,” said Olsen. “As always, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved.”
