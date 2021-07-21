Leadville local Cisco Tharp was sworn in as a City Council Ward 2 representative during a regular council meeting last week. Tharp replaced former Ward 2 representative Beverly Lauchner, who recently moved out of state.
For more than 11 years, Tharp has worked with various nonprofits throughout Leadville. “I think serving on City Council is an important and essential service,” said Tharp. “It’s hard work, but needs to get done, and I’m excited to learn more about the how the city operates and the issues that our community faces.”
Tharp began his career in Leadville with the Colorado Outward Bound School, where he worked in both youth and adult education. In 2018, he began working with Rockies Rock, a summer camp program sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville!. Tharp also volunteered with Bright Start Learning Center before the childcare service closed last year, and currently sits on the organization’s board.
Tharp said that he hopes to bring his experience working with youth and families to City Council, where he wants to help make decisions that “accurately reflect the values of Leadville’s entire population.”
“There’s a lot happening with City Council right now,” said Tharp. “As the city continues to change and grow, I think there’s an incredible opportunity to do so responsibly and I’m excited to be part of that process.”
