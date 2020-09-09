Construction on the Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) Gear Library is underway at Colorado Mountain College.
In July, GOL! held an official groundbreaking ceremony to begin work on the 2,200-square-foot structure. Half of the space will be utilized for gear storage and half for a community room, with a small mezzanine for GOL! employees and interns to work out of, the organization’s director Beth Helmke said.
According to Helmke, plans for the gear library started as an ambitious dream five years ago. With the help of community partners and GOL! staff, those plans will come to fruition this winter.
Through a community input process, GOL! determined that the space should serve as a community resource more than strictly a gear dispensing hub, Jackie Radilla, community hub coordinator with GOL! said.
As such, the building has been designed with accessibility and community involvement in mind. The public use space will allow community members to attend and host workshops within the gear library Radilla said. “This process wouldn’t have happened without the community, so it’s definitely designed for the community,” she added.
By opening the space to community-led events, GOL! hopes to use the new structure to further the organization’s mission and increase diversity, equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation. GOL! aims for the facility to be a welcoming and accessible space for communities who are often underrepresented in outdoor recreation, including people of color, Radilla said.
The gear library’s construction took longer GOL! anticipated after facing difficulties in securing funding, figuring out how to address community needs and selecting an adequate site.
The original plan for the gear library was an annex on the end of the Climax building on the the CMC campus. After realizing the design would cost roughly double the project’s allotted budget, the building was redesigned as a standalone unit directly next to the existing building.
The structure itself will be made of pre-fabricated pieces that were delivered to the site in mid-August. Once the structure is in place, ideally before winter, the interior work will begin. All told, the project will cost approximately $900,000, Helmke said.
Construction continues to progress on site. Foundation work and utilities are largely complete and contractors are focusing on finishing concrete work before the ground freezes for the winter.
Get Outdoors Leadville! hopes to move into the building in January of next year, and, pandemic allowing, host an open house to introduce the new space to the Lake County community.
