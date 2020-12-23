The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On November 10, deputies received a report of damage to a vehicle on Harrison Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 13, deputies responded to a disorderly juvenile. The juvenile was taken into protective custody and transported to the sheriff’s office to be connected with the Department of Human Services.
— On November 14, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on County Road 4. There were no injuries.
— On November 14, deputies arrested Dalton Hobbs, 25, of Texas for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and harassment.
— On November 17, deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Mountain View Drive. There were no injuries.
— On November 17, deputies received a report of found property and deputies attempted to alert the owner. The property in question is maintained at LCSO.
— On November 17, deputies arrested Robert Pacheco Jr., 24, of Leadville on an active warrant during a walk-in visit to the sheriff’s office.
— On November 18, deputies responded to assist the Leadville Police Department on a domestic violence call. Richard Berg, 27, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence, third degree assault and harassment.
— On November 20, deputies responded to a possible harassment call on East Third Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 20, deputies responded to a noise complaint on Highway 300. Deputies issued a citation for disturbing the peace.
— On November 20, Steven DeVargas, 23, of Leadville turned himself in on an active warrant. He was later released.
— On November 21, deputies responded to a call where the reporting party stated that someone had egged their house on Highway 300. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 21, a deputy observed a vehicle drive off the road near Highway 300 and County Road 11. James Becker, 44, of Leadville was charged with a DUI.
— On November 22, deputies completed an agency assist for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department on a suspect with a stolen bike. Deputies were able to make contact and the suspect turned the bike in.
— On November 24, deputies received a report of identity theft. The case is currently under investigation.
— On November 24, deputies responded to a domestic violence call. Ruben Luna Dela Cruz, 21, of Leadville was arrested on obstruction of a telephone device and domestic violence.
— On November 24, deputies arrested Tyler Padilla, 30, of Leadville on an outstanding warrant.
— On November 27, deputies arrested Caleb Spears, 31, of Leadville for third degree assault, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and violation of bail bond conditions.
— On December 1, deputies received report from a homeowner on Morning Sun Drive stating that someone cut down his neighbor’s tree. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 2, deputies were dispatched to a truck that slid off Colo. 91. The vehicle was towed; it is unknown who was driving at the time.
— On December 3, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on East 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 3, a deputy engaged in a vehicle pursuit on U.S. 24. Benjamin Damon, 37, of New Mexico was arrested for vehicle eluding, obstruction of a peace officer and impeding traffic.
— On December 5, a deputy responded to a dog bite report on U.S. 24. Laurel Clark, 61, of Colorado Springs was charged for failing to control a dog that caused injury.
— On December 5, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. Deputies identified all parties involved; the case is currently under investigation.
— On December 7, deputies arrested Saul Gonzales Chavez, 32, of Leadville for outstanding charges and an active warrant.
— On December 8, deputies received a report of theft of property on Mount Evans Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 8, deputies responded to multiple 911 hang ups. Upon arrival, it was found that kids hit another kid near U.S. 24 and took off running. The case is currently under investigation.
— On December 9, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on Hwy. 300. A warrant was issued to a Leadville resident for assault in the first degree, second degree kidnapping, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, menacing and domestic violence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
