The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD):
— On January 1, officers were dispatched to Family Dollar on report of a male urinating outside the business. David Sandt, 59, of Leadville was cited for indecent exposure.
— On January 2, officers responded to Fifth Street and Ash Street on a two-vehicle minor injury accident. Donavyn Pereida, 18, of Leadville was issued a citation for failing to yield from stop.
— On January 2, officers responded to the Lake County Aquatic Center building on a burglary alarm. A staff member was contacted and briefly held at gunpoint before officers deemed her not a threat or of criminal behavior.
— On January 2, officers were dispatched to East 13th Street to assist Lake County Sheriff’s Office on an assault call.
— On January 6, officers received a call from Lake County School District in regard to two students not attending school. The officers went to the students’ house and brought them to school.
— On January 10, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic violence warrant.
— On January 10, officers were dispatched to a welfare check. The officers transported a juvenile to St. Vincent Health for minor injuries.
— On January 12, officers responded to the 900 block of Mt. Massive Drive after a caller stated that he shot someone. Jesus Artica was arrested on one count of second degree murder. The case is currently under investigation.
— On January 13, officers responded to West Ninth Street for a reckless driving traffic stop. Alicia Velasquez, 44, of Salida received a felony citation for reckless driving, driving under restraint prohibited, failure to obtain a Colorado title, failure to present evidence of insurance and driving under the influence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
