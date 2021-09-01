To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Sept. 2
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6-8 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners meet and greet with county manager candidates Timothy Bergman and Kade Long at Treeline Kitchen, 615A Harrison Ave. All community members are invited to attend. Visit lakecountyco.com for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Sept. 3
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Destination Story Time at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, Sept. 4
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Sept. 5
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Monday, Sept. 6
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
4-7 p.m. — St. Vincent Health Ribbon Cutting and Open House, 822 W. Fourth St. Visit stvincent.health for details.
5 p.m. — CDT SOBO TRAIL DAZE 2021 is a celebration of the Continental Divide Trail, a 3,100-mile National Scenic Trail running within eight miles of downtown Leadville. TRAIL DAZE includes lectures, a happy hour, a quiz show, movie night and a group hike. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 and concludes Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., and will feature talks by Tyler Lau (a.k.a. “the Hiking Prodigy,” first BIPOC to complete the Calendar Year Triple Crown) and Zelzin Aketzalli (aka “Quetzal,” first Mexican Triple Crowner, mountain runner and cyclist), as well as a series of events hosted by Rafaél Milan-Garcias (owner of Leadvelo Bicicasa) at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. All programming will be fully bilingual and free. Contact Groucho via instagram @groucho_lemieux or wrongwaygangg@gmail.com with questions. Event organizing, carpool opportunities and other specifics will be posted on Instagram. Event details are also available at https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connetion Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. Visit lcosi.com or call 719-486-2772 for details.
9 a.m.-noon — Friends of Twin Lakes beach clean up. Volunteers can kayak or get a ride on the Twin Lakes Boat Tours pontoon boat to the worksite on the south side of the upper lake. Participants are asked to wear long sleeves and pants, closed-toe shoes and hats, and to print water, snacks, sunscreen and a favorite small shovel or rake. Email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com for details.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-noon — Destination Story Time at the Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin, 912 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.