Casa Sanchez reopened Saturday following a mandatory shut down as a result of a failed inspection from Leadville/Lake County Fire and Rescue (LLCFR).
LLCFR first showed up at the restaurant after a fire alarm triggered in the restaurant on July 20. After clearing smoke and carbon monoxide, LLCFR found a shorted electrical outlet and grease buildup inside the kitchen’s exhaust ventilation system.
Fire Marshal Steve Boyle ordered the restaurant closed until the fire hazards were mitigated. Following LLCFR’s investigation, the Lake County Public Health Agency inspected the kitchen and did not find conditions that warranted closure according to food code, health inspector Rebecca Behr said in an email.
Last week, Boyle reviewed the work Casa Sanchez did to address the violations, and, being satisfied that the hazards had been addressed, approved the restaurant to re-open Friday.
As of last weekend, Casa Sanchez has resumed business.
