2021 Leadville Trail 100 Run
presented by La Sportiva Results
Place Name M/F Age Time City
25 Jeff Ingalls M 50 22:34:33 Newburyport, MA
26 Matthew Hunsucker M 41 22:40:34 Wheat Ridge
27 Robert Steffens M 32 22:41:16 Woody Creek
28 Wesley Sandoval M 44 22:45:12 Leadville
29 Jamie Kilcoyne M 51 23:07:07 USA
30 Michelle Kent F 24 23:10:20 Golden
31 Justin Henry M 37 23:13:27 Castle Rock
32 Gabriel Martinez M 29 23:15:15 USA
33 Tara Richardson F 30 23:18:51 Aspen
34 Chris Wright M 49 23:20:24 USA
35 David Mackey M 51 23:23:46 Boulder
36 Charles Keeling M 34 23:26:47 Fort Walton Beach, FL
37 Koltin Hammer M 25 23:29:22 Arvada
38 Danny Bundrock M 42 23:29:55 Fort Collins
39 Ryan Guldan M 37 23:32:35 USA
40 Lee Hunt M 46 23:38:00 USA
41 Ted Bross M 32 23:38:41 Boulder
42 Aaron Anton M 39 23:38:51 Eldorado Springs
43 Brian Sharbono M 38 23:42:12 Deland, FL
44 Ashley Arnold F 34 23:44:56 Alexander, NC
45 Brady Poskin M 36 23:47:41 Kansas City, MO
46 Armin Gooden M 42 23:51:16 Broomfield
47 Patrick Cade M 37 23:52:34 Leadville
48 Paul Rodriguez M 36 23:56:22 Denver
49 Brian Husmann M 49 24:01:06 USA
50 Aliza Lapierre F 41 24:01:41 Richmond, VT
51 Aaron Fearing M 42 24:03:48 Baraboo, WI
52 Max Fulton M 44 24:05:34 USA
53 Rachel Joyce F 43 24:06:16 Boulder
54 Andrew Laramore M 41 24:06:26 Signal Mountain, TN
55 Ryan Van Duzer M 42 24:13:07 Boulder
56 Angie Hodge F 41 24:14:49 Flagstaff, AZ
57 Matthew Dietrich M 42 24:21:08 Denver
58 LeRoy H. Briggs M 47 24:22:41 Denver
59 Simon Guerard M 35 24:23:40 Cambridge, MA
60 Matthew Warriner M 26 24:32:26 Leadville
61 Donald Beuke M 45 24:42:51 Broomfield
81 Bruce Dailey M 50 25:55:52 Leadville
83 Sam Saunders M 34 26:22:07 Leadville
128 Jacob Sheetz-Willard M 31 27:50:08 Leadville
142 Orlin Hopper M 50 28:08:32 Leadville
170 Erin Drasler F 40 28:43:08 Leadville
184 Mke, Larry Smith M 51 28:54:29 Leadville
219 Katherine Page F 32 29:13:20 Leadville
228 Jolene Sandoval F 46 29:15:59 Leadville
293 Ash Warner F 35 29:43:21 Leadville
