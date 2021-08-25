2021 Leadville Trail 100 Run

presented by La Sportiva Results

Place    Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

25    Jeff Ingalls    M    50    22:34:33    Newburyport, MA

26    Matthew Hunsucker    M    41    22:40:34    Wheat Ridge

27    Robert Steffens    M    32    22:41:16    Woody Creek

28    Wesley Sandoval    M    44    22:45:12    Leadville

29    Jamie Kilcoyne    M    51    23:07:07    USA

30    Michelle Kent    F    24    23:10:20    Golden

31    Justin Henry    M    37    23:13:27    Castle Rock

32    Gabriel Martinez    M    29    23:15:15    USA

33    Tara Richardson    F    30    23:18:51    Aspen

34    Chris Wright    M    49    23:20:24    USA

35    David Mackey    M    51    23:23:46    Boulder

36    Charles Keeling    M    34    23:26:47    Fort Walton Beach, FL

37    Koltin Hammer    M    25    23:29:22    Arvada

38    Danny Bundrock    M    42    23:29:55    Fort Collins

39    Ryan Guldan    M    37    23:32:35    USA

40    Lee Hunt    M    46    23:38:00    USA

41    Ted Bross    M    32    23:38:41    Boulder

42    Aaron Anton    M    39    23:38:51    Eldorado Springs

43    Brian Sharbono    M    38    23:42:12    Deland, FL

44    Ashley Arnold    F    34    23:44:56    Alexander, NC

45    Brady Poskin    M    36    23:47:41    Kansas City, MO

46    Armin Gooden    M    42    23:51:16    Broomfield

47    Patrick Cade    M    37    23:52:34    Leadville

48    Paul Rodriguez    M    36    23:56:22    Denver

49    Brian Husmann    M    49    24:01:06    USA

50    Aliza Lapierre    F    41    24:01:41    Richmond, VT

51    Aaron Fearing    M    42    24:03:48    Baraboo, WI

52    Max Fulton    M    44    24:05:34    USA

53    Rachel Joyce    F    43    24:06:16    Boulder

54    Andrew Laramore    M    41    24:06:26    Signal Mountain, TN

55    Ryan Van Duzer    M    42    24:13:07    Boulder

56    Angie Hodge    F    41    24:14:49    Flagstaff, AZ

57    Matthew Dietrich    M    42    24:21:08    Denver

58    LeRoy H. Briggs    M    47    24:22:41    Denver

59    Simon Guerard    M    35    24:23:40    Cambridge, MA

60    Matthew Warriner    M    26    24:32:26    Leadville

61    Donald Beuke    M    45    24:42:51    Broomfield

81    Bruce Dailey    M    50    25:55:52    Leadville

83    Sam Saunders    M    34    26:22:07    Leadville

128    Jacob Sheetz-Willard    M    31    27:50:08    Leadville

142    Orlin Hopper    M    50    28:08:32    Leadville

170    Erin Drasler    F    40    28:43:08    Leadville

184    Mke, Larry Smith    M    51    28:54:29    Leadville

219    Katherine Page    F    32    29:13:20    Leadville

228    Jolene Sandoval    F    46    29:15:59    Leadville

293    Ash Warner    F    35    29:43:21    Leadville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.