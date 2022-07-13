Long-time leadville resident Shannon Grant was selected to represent Ward 2 as the city’s newest council member during the July 5 regular meeting. Council voted between Grant and Rod Weston after the position was vacated by Cisco Tharp when he moved from his previous ward earlier this summer.
Grant will serve in this role until the end of 2023, but could officially run for the position the following year.
As a Leadville resident of 25 years, Grant hopes to give back to the community and share her perspectives. She’s seen both good and difficult changes in Lake County over the years, and shares concern over today’s housing shortage.
Grant currently serves as director of post-secondary learning and career readiness for Eagle
County schools and has a long history in the education field, which she says has helped her develop good listening skills. From 2009 to 2010, Grant was dean of students and athletic director for Lake County Intermediate School. From 2001 to 2009, she was a speech-language pathologist for Lake County School District.
“Leadville has been a fabulous community to raise kids in,” said Grant. “The town instills a sense of tenacity and grit in its residents, as well as a love for recreation.”
Grant unexpectedly sat with the other council members as soon as she was voted in on July 5. She recalls looking through the meeting packet in a rush that night, but appreciates being included.
