To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Sept. 23
10 a.m. — Scenic drive to see changing leaves. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 10 a.m. Participants may bring or buy their own lunches. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Sept. 24
10 a.m. — Grandparents fishing day at Hayden Meadows. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 10 a.m. Lunch provided. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Sept. 25
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
3-6:30 p.m. — We Love Lake County community dinner at Ice Palace Park, East 11th Street and Harrison Avenue. All Lake County community members are welcome. In addition to enjoying good food and good company, the dinner will feature live music by Leadvillian Carey Nall, as well as special events just for kids. For more details or to RSVP to host a table, email director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
Sunday, Sept. 26
10-11:45 a.m. — Irish Miners’ Memorial ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, McWethy Drive and James Street. The celebration will feature a cemetery tour, as well as speeches by Consul General Claire McCarthy, State Historian Nicki Gonzales, Memorial Design Committee members, slam poet Jovan Mays, AFL-CIO President Josette Jaramillo and descendents of the Leadville Irish.
Noon — St. Patrick’s Day Practice Parade along Harrison Avenue.
1-2:30 p.m. — Twinning Ceremony and lunch reception on the Healy House Museum lawn, 912 Harrison Ave. Celebrate the twinning of Leadville and Allihies, County Cork, Ireland. Speakers from Allihies will join the ceremony via Zoom.
1-3 p.m. — Public Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Peruse wares made by local artisans at Freight every Sunday from Sept. 12-Oct. 31. Cocktails and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Sept. 27
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council open house at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., to discuss what the city’s budgetary priorities should be for 2022. All residents are invited to participate. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 870 1910 0127; passcode: 880507). Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Sept. 30
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-7 p.m. — “Wild Woman” launch party at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Celebrate the release of Amy Frykholm’s latest book, “Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and My Quest for an Elusive Saint,” with snacks and music at Freight. The event is free and open to the public. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
