Lake County School District (LCSD) is using community and third-party feedback to address ongoing equity concerns following a student-led walkout in March.
During this demonstration, Lake County High School (LCHS) students protested alleged racial injustice and biased punishment tactics within the district, specifically referencing a fight between two students and what they felt was unfair punishment based on race.
Following the walkout, the district hosted listening tours and sent out a survey to students and parents to hear their thoughts on what happened.
This feedback reflected a need for clarity around the event, refinement of processes and procedures for protests in the future, an audit of current practices and systems to identify any areas of injustice, and unbiased third-party investigations of past conflict, according to LCSD Superintendent Bethany Massey.
In line with this last takeaway, the district hired a nonprofit organization, The Equity Project, to determine whether racial discrimination influenced disciplinary actions of staff leading up to the walkout demonstration.
The consultants decided they did not believe any racial discrimination was involved in the district’s handling of the situation after interviewing school staff, administrators, parents and students.
The report they made also gave a different account of the fight than the social media narrative shared among students. The original story claimed that one student was white and the other was Hispanic, with the latter being suspended while the former had no consequence.
According to the report, the two students involved were both Hispanic, and neither were suspended because the fight did not become physical.
“Much like a game of telephone, as stories spread, details may become less accurate,” said Massey, referencing the confusion surrounding the event.
To ensure the protection of the privacy of the students involved, Massey said the district did not immediately release these clarifying details.
“We support our students. We work hard for our students. But that doesn’t mean we’re perfect,” said Family Engagement Coordinator Lorena Walker. Events like the walkout can happen simply because of miscommunications, language barriers and higher rates of students using social media, she said. There’s a lot to consider during discussions of sensitive personal issues.
After talking with students who were involved, she can say that the latest information released has allowed for some transparency in the situation.
Going forward, Walker emphasized the importance of letting the students lead these conversations and being respectful of them.
Lake County Intermediate School Assistant Principal Erin Dillon, who was part of LCHS administration during the walkout, also engaged in these conversations. “We believe in restorative justice and having those conversations that really work to repair relationships,” said Dillon, adding that she’s proud of all the students who stood up against racism and appreciates their efforts.
It’s been a healing journey, she said, and a few conversations aren’t going to fully resolve everything, but she hopes to continue interacting with the high school students and is excited about the equity initiatives the district is undertaking.
One of these initiatives is forming an Equity Stakeholder Team, which will consist of parents, staff members, students and other interested community members. The group will examine equity-related concerns and complete a review of the district’s environment, culture and institutional practices and procedures.
LCSD selected Walker to oversee the group due to her extensive experience promoting equitable education, and she considers this work a big passion of hers.
But it’s also personal. Growing up in Arkansas, Walker was the only English language learner in her school district and didn’t have programs or assistance available. She remembers one teacher telling her, “Don’t worry, when you get older there will be more teachers that look like you.”
Now working in education herself, Walker is adamant about promoting representation in schools, prioritizing diversity and advocating for English language learners.
“I always speak from my lived experience, which is extremely important,” said Walker. “Those things never go away, but they can be mended and they can be corrected.”
She hopes the district’s equity work will help families and students heal from anything negative they’ve felt and wants to hear their diverse perspectives during equity group meetings.
The group will hopefully have an initial meeting sometime in September, said Walker. If there isn’t a big turnout, she’s willing to take a grassroots approach and start knocking on doors to invite community members in.
Anyone interested in joining can send an email expressing interest to equitywork@lakecountyschools.net. Those who email this account will also be added to a distribution list and receive future communications about upcoming meetings and involvement opportunities. Readers can also reach out directly to Walker at lwalker@lakecountyschools.net.
