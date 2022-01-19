The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On Nov. 28, deputies responded to a report of theft on North Poplar Street. A Leadville woman was issued a summons for theft.
— On Nov. 30, deputies responded to an attempted contact call on U.S. 24. A Leadville male was arrested on a pending warrant.
— On Nov. 30, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on East 10th Street. A Leadville man was arrested for domestic violence.
— On Dec. 2, deputies responded to a verbal dispute on Hwy. 300. The parties were separated and a report was taken.
— On Dec. 3, deputies assisted Summit County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a domestic violence incident.
— On Dec. 3, deputies responded to an animal problem call on East 12th Street. A Leadville man was issued a summons for cruelty to animals.
— On Dec. 3, deputies responded to a person crimes call on U.S. 24 and opened an investigation into a possible violation of a protection order.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
