The Cloud City Wheelers (CCW) is building a new two-mile trail that starts near the Oregon Gulch and County Road 6 intersection and connects to the Mineral Belt Trail Swamp Angel site.
The new trail will soon be the closest singletrack to the city of Leadville, said CCW Executive Director Sterling Mudge.
The trail features an uphill and downhill section, which helps prevent user conflict between bikers and pedestrians. The uphill section is intended for uphill travel on bikes and bidirectional travel on foot. The downhill section is meant for downhill travel for all users.
The trail sits on Newmont Mining and county land. Mudge and the CCW Board of Directors approached Newmont Mining three years ago about building the trail. Newmont agreed to the project, and the parties decided the Wheelers would take care of trail construction and maintenance.
Construction began three weeks ago, and the trail should be rideable by fall, said Mudge. CCW trail-building crews and volunteers have already laid out three-quarters of a mile.
The new bike trail doesn’t require as much building labor and maintenance as the Mineral Belt Trail since it’s a natural surface, said Mudge.
CCW uses a Bobcat mini excavator to reach the mineral soil underneath the dirt and remove pine midden. Then crews follow behind with rakes and shovels to harden the trail and make it look like it’s been around for a while, said Mudge.
CCW also created drainages along the new trail, which are little grade reversals that break off from the main path to prevent flooding on the trail. The new trail held up against heavy thunderstorms over Fourth of July weekend due to these efforts, said Mudge, who seemed pleased with the outcome.
Maintenance and trail-building is funded by grants from the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation, Climax Community Investment Fund, Life Time Foundation and Outride Fund.
The Wheelers are also working with several local partners to build the trails, including Colorado Mountain College, Lake County government, Newmont Mining, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and private property owners to continue building and maintaining trails.
Mudge said Wheeler-maintained trails have become busier in the past couple years, and most of the users are locals. Mudge added that increased use is a testament that the nonprofit is contributing something positive to the community.
“We have plans for future trails in the works with these partners while continuing to maintain existing trails,” said Mudge. “We see trails as an important driver for economic development and a key piece for the retention and recruitment of businesses, employees and also new employers.”
