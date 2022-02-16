The Lake County High School boys and girls basketball teams finished their regular season last week.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the boys played a non-league game against Salida High School and lost by a score of 65-52. Though the Panthers surged in the fourth quarter, scoring nearly half of the team’s overall points, they fell short of a late-game win.
The girls team faced off against Salida High School that same day, losing the game by a score of 75-13.
The Panthers’ girls team then played Middle Park High School of Granby on Thursday, Feb. 10. The team lost the league game by a score of 47-37. Although Lake County outscored their opponents in the first quarter, the team lost offensive traction in the second half.
Lake County’s boys team also played Middle Park on Feb. 10. The Panthers lost the league game by a score of 81-52. Junior Adrian Medina was the game’s high scorer with 13 points.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the Panther boys finished regular season play with a sizable victory over Sheridan High School of Denver. The boys team won the league game by a score of 85-38, ending the regular season with a winning record of 10-9.
The Panther girls also finished their regular season on a winning note. The team played Sheridan High School on Monday and won by a score of 55-45. Lake County’s girls team ended their season with a 5-13 overall record.
