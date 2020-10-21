T h e L a k e C o u n t y Recreation Department is providing Lake County families with a socially distant opportunity to celebrate Halloween this year — Trunk-or-Treat.
The drive-through event will take the place of West Seventh Street’s trick-or-treat celebration this year, in an effort to abide by public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trun k - o r - T r e a t w i l l take place at Lake County Community Park field on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1-5 p.m. Participants are asked to stay inside vehicles and drive around the field, stopping at stands set up by community organizations that will hand out snacks, candy and toys.
Participation is free for children 18 and under and face coverings are required. Households are encouraged to stick to the following schedule to reduce crowding:
— Last name A-E, 1-2 p.m.
— Last name F-L, 2-3 p.m.
— Last name M-Q, 3-4 p.m.
— Last name R-Z, 4-5 p.m.
The event is made possible, in part, by a $2,000 donation from the Board of County Commissioners and a $500 donation from Leadville City Council.
The recreation department is currently accepting monetary and candy donations. Money can be donated to the department online or at the Lake County Courthouse, Room 5. Drop boxes for candy donations are located at the courthouse, Safeway, City on the Hill, Family Dollar and the Lake County Aquatic Center.
