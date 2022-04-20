Shape Architecture Studio, a Denver-based firm with one employee in Leadville, presented information last week on what future affordable housing units in Lake County might look like. Lake County Government has contracted with both Shape Architecture Studio and SE Group to facilitate development of affordable housing units.
Shape Architecture Studio set up their presentation at Lake County Elementary School (LCES) last week and spoke with residents during student pickup and before LCES’ Celebration of Learning event Thursday night. The information presented included plots of land in Lake County that have been identified for potential development and the various structures that could pop up in coming years.
Lake County Government has identified three study areas for potential development in Lake County. The first area is near the Mineral Belt Trail and Lake County Intermediate School. The second area consists of three smaller lots on both the east and west sides of Leadville. And the third area is located along U.S. 24 south of Leadville. The lots are currently owned by public and private entities.
The architecture firm also presented on the various building forms that affordable housing units typically assume, including accessory dwelling units, which refers to apartments above garages or backyard cottages; single-family homes; duplexes, townhomes and apartment complexes. SE Group Senior Community Planner Gabby Voeller, who was also present during the information-sharing session, said participants gave positive feedback on a variety of building forms. Participants also identified a mixed multiuse development as suitable for the third area along U.S. 24.
Voeller said the feedback from last week’s presentations will be incorporated in future project designs. The senior community planner added that there will be a second community event in May. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to respond to an online survey that mimics information presented last week. The survey can be found at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6820082/Lake-County-Affordable-Housing-Survey.
