Construction on Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue’s (LLCFR) Station II facility along County Road 10 is nearing its final stages.
Station II’s estimated opening date is Aug. 10, but construction will likely wrap up a little later than that, said LLCFR Chief Dan Dailey. He hopes to at least have the downstairs bay space functional by then before finishing the upstairs.
The facility will provide additional space for the fire department and other groups to store equipment, including Search and Rescue and Lake County Public Works.
The fire department entered an intergovernmental agreement with St. Vincent Health to store an ambulance in Station II’s bay area. That way, the hospital has another vehicle in the area for when they want or need it during peak demand times.
Lake County Public Works will also store a road grader at Station II. The road grader currently sits outside at Twin Lakes. They’ll now have a space to store the equipment, and this is also a better location for them to start plowing roads from, said Dailey.
For Search and Rescue, Station II is in a convenient location because it’s about halfway between two major bodies of water – Turquoise Lake and Twin Lakes. If volunteers are at Station II, they can readily respond to either of these locations in case of an accident.
This is part of why Station II is a multi-use operation, said Dailey.
Dailey said Station II will not only give LLCFR better response capabilities to the southern region of Lake County, but also the opportunity to store additional equipment and personnel. Additionally, the engine company at Station II can easily assist the primary engine company in Leadville if needed.
The facility’s downstairs will have a classroom that will be available to the general public for meetings and events.
“Whoever wants to use the space, it’s open to the public as an additional meeting space, which is kind of nice,” said Dailey. There will also be a gym for emergency services personnel to use.
The department will also have a 40-foot tower at the new station, which will allow for increased antenna reception and better radio communication up Independence Pass and Highway 82.
Dailey’s office will be on the bottom floor of the station. Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Steve Boyle will move to Dailey’s current office at Station I.
The upstairs level has nine bedrooms under construction. Hospital employees will take two of them and Operations Chief Dave McCann will use the final bedroom as an office.
The remaining six bedrooms will provide housing for the fire department’s residents.
“One of the main reasons why this station is being built is to continue our residency program,” said Dailey.
Right now, the department rents out housing for residents. There are three residents currently, but the department normally has between five and six. Dailey said they spend $30,000-$40,000 each year to house the residents.
This benefits the company when there’s turnover on the firefighter rank, since the captain and engineer positions are established for the most part and the residents are free to step in. “But at our firefighter ranks, it’s kind of a revolving door,” said Dailey.
The department brings in the residents to fill these positions, as both parties have already invested in the other. “So it’s been pretty successful,” said Dailey. “We either place them in our organization or they get a career somewhere else.”
Friends of Twin Lakes is helping LLCFR purchase fixture furnishings for the Station II, including items like blinds and fuel cabinets.
Other funding contributors include Climax, the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation and the Lake County Community Fund.
Lake County and the City of Leadville are splitting remaining funding costs for the facility 70/30, according to County Manager Tim Bergman. In June of last year, Station II was estimated to cost $1.2 million.
New engines
LLCFR is also getting two new pieces of equipment. One is a Type III engine, specifically a wildland- urban interface vehicle. Dailey said it looks like a regular Type I engine but shrunk to a four-wheel-drive size.
The Type III engine will provide greater wildfire suppression capabilities and can also navigate subdivisions with narrow roads that are too small for Type I vehicles. It will be more maneuverable throughout Lake County and should arrive in September or October.
Type III engines have a dual purpose in winter months in that they provide quicker responses to both wildland and structure fires. In the summer, the engines are designated to wildland fires only.
The department is also purchasing a Type I Spartan vehicle, which will arrive in around 90 days. Fire apparatus sales representative John Glenn was originally building it as a demonstration vehicle to advertise his company’s equipment before LLCFR purchased the vehicle.
The department ended up purchasing the truck for $489,000, which was a great deal compared to the typical $750,000 price tag for a Type I engine. The department will have a “transfer of service” celebration when the Spartan vehicle arrives and the previous engine comes offline.
