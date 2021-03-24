We know it’s hard to believe, but we are more than halfway through March! Lake County Recreation Department has already kicked off some of its spring programming and we still have more to come.
There’s still time to join Fit Happens A.M. Bootcamp. This program meets every Monday and Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. for the next six weeks. Kim will be sure to get your heart pounding with a mixture of cardio, strength and stretching at the Sixth Street Gym. If you are interested in joining this session, contact Felicia at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Community Hatha Yoga is now offered two days a week on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. All abilities and levels are welcome. This class focuses on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility. Contact Felicia with questions at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Registration is now open for Reverse Coed Volleyball. This spring league will be played with reverse coed rules and will consist of a full round robin followed by a double elimination tournament at the end of the season. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 25, and league will start on Tuesday, March 30. Contact Felicia with questions at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Ever wonder what plants live best at this altitude? Join us for our first-ever gardening class starting Tuesday, April 6, from 6-6:45 p.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. In this four-week session, participants will start seeds for a vegetable garden and an outdoor flower garden, as well as plant something for the indoors. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 1. Contact Karen with questions at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7494.
For those of you that want to play in the snow while it lasts, don’t forget about Dutch Henry Sledding Hill. Dutch Henry is open every day with your own tube or sled. Tube rentals are available every weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the base of the hill.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494, or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.