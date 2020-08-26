Michael Irwin was appointed as the director of Lake County Public Works last month, and has his sights set on continuing his predecessor’s work.
Starting July 13, following former director Brad Palmer’s retirement, Irwin was promoted to the role that oversees Lake County’s roads, infrastructure, landfill and airport.
Irwin was selected for the role due in part to his 16 years as a Lake County Public Works employee. In addition to his experience with the county, Irwin has a background in commercial construction, including airports and roadways. Additionally, Irwin has worked closely throughout his career with regulatory agencies in his various roles.
Irwin said his experience, coupled with his commitment to the area as a fifth-generation Leadvillian, made the progression from assistant director to director feel like a natural one. As such, it made sense to take the opportunity when the Board of County Commissioners offered him the job, he said.
Irwin plans to continue modernizing the individual departments under public works – road and bridge, landfill and maintenance – by upgrading equipment and facilities and bolstering their digital infrastructure.
Irwin has plans for each of these separate departments moving forward. Under his direction, Public Works will work toward fulfilling the expansion plans for the landfill, maintain and improve the county’s buildings and grounds and focus on maintaining and improving county roads as budgets allow, he said.
Beyond regular operations, Irwin said he will strive to work with other departments in Lake County where needed to help projects and operations throughout Lake County.
