Calling all youth writers: The Chaffee County Writers Exchange is partnering with schools and libraries across the Arkansas Valley to offer a youth writing contest. The theme for the short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…”
The contest features two age group categories. The senior division includes ages 14 through 18, and the junior division includes ages 10 through 13. Submissions should be 600 to 1,500 words for the senior division and 500 to 1,000 words for the junior division.
Each category will have a first place prize of $400 and two runner-up prizes of $150 each. Awardees will receive a professional review of their work and will be interviewed by Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) award-winning author Laurel McHargue on her podcast Alligator Preserves. Every accepted submission will be published online.
Drop off hardcopy submissions to Lake County Public Library, Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org. Instructions are available on CCWE’s website at www.CCWritersExchange.org.
The contest started on Feb. 10 and final submissions are due by March 31. Submissions will be judged in April and winners will be announced at the end of the month.
CCWE is planning an awards event the first week in May to recognize the competition’s young authors, volunteer judges, libraries, schools and sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.