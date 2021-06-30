The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is offering opera house tours in Spanish this summer for the first time.
The foundation has hired Stephanie Reveles, a Leadville local, to give the tours. They cover the same material as English-speaking tours, including viewing the Tabor’s museum full of artifacts, the theater with its original red velvet seats, and the historic stage. Visitors also can see pieces of one of the finest collections of historic stage scenery in North America. This hand-painted stage scenery and machinery dates as far back as 1879 and was discovered recently at the Tabor.
Spanish-speaking tours are available Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.
The new Spanish-speaking tours are an example of the foundation’s commitment to inclusivity, said Jenny Buddenborg, the foundation’s president. “The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is excited to offer tours in Spanish, as we are dedicated to opening the Tabor to diverse audiences. We want to include all community members and visitors in enjoying one of the city’s most legendary buildings.”
“I find the Tabor’s history fascinating, and I look forward to sharing this local icon with Spanish-speaking neighbors and visitors,” said docent Reveles.
This initiative builds on another 2021 community outreach effort: two free summer theater workshops for local teens offered by the foundation’s Tabor Youth Collective. The first workshop brought New York City professional theater artists Jimmy Maize and Maridee Slater to the Tabor, and 11 Lake County youth participated. A second workshop will be held in July on dates to be determined.
Visitors may buy tour tickets in advance at TaborOperaHouse.net for $12-$15. Children aged 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, may tour for free. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings and are advised to bring a jacket, as, due to the ongoing historic rehabilitation, the building may be cool.
