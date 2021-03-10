Are you curious about the recent fuels mitigation work visible across the valley from Monarch Mountain? Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) for a virtual lecture, “Monarch Pass Forest & Watershed Health Project,” presented by Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative (ARWC) Lead Forester Andy Lerch. Lerch will discuss the spruce beetle that has caused widespread tree mortality and the innovative forestry work that ARWC and the U.S. Forest Service are using to address this problem. Learn about how this collaborative work aims to reduce large-scale wildfire in our community and protect our water resources.
The lecture will take place via Zoom on Thursday, March 18, from 7-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://garna.org/calendar/watershedhealthproject/ to register. Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
The lecture will be followed up with a hike in the affected areas on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. More information on the hike will be presented at the lecture. Stay tuned at GARNA.org for the field event.
GARNA also has a special Ski Naturalist program featuring Lerch at Monarch Mountain on Friday, April 2. The tour departs at 11 a.m. and will meet at the sign near ski patrol headquarters across from the Pioneer lift. Guests of all ages and abilities are welcome. The tour is free, follows all beginner runs and lasts for about 45 minutes to an hour.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
