Are you interested in discovering more about birding? Join Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) Executive Director Dominique Naccarato for an hour-long Zoom lecture on April 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. to learn about birding — a hobby you can engage in from the car, while hiking or biking, or even alongside serious birders who keep a birding “life list.”
Naccarato will uncover the basics of birding, including how to identify flight patterns, body and beak shape and function, and bird sounds. She will also introduce a wide range of topics, including how to use binoculars, where to find birds, how to attract them to your yard, how we can conserve and provide bird habitat, and how bird behavior can provide insight into what’s going on in our neighborhood or ecosystem.
Naccarato has served as GARNA’s director for the past three years, but she began learning about birding under the mentorship of GARNA Birding Club leaders Andrew Mackie, Denny Arter and Sally Waterhouse when she first began working at the nonprofit in 2013. According to Naccarato, birding continues to teach her to take a system’s level view and to value a sit-spot for viewing birds and habitat.
Pre-registration for the lecture is required. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/birding-101/ to register. Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
A birding hike will follow the lecture; more information on the hike will be presented after the event. Stay tuned at www.GARNA.org for the field event.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
